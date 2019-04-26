OUR VIEW: Properly dispose of expired, unwanted medication

More than 76 opioid and narcotic pills (or 1.2 prescriptions) were prescribed per person in 2016, according to the latest MAPS (Michigan’s’ Automated Prescription System) statistics.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has collected nearly 11 million pounds of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications through its National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events. On Saturday, approximately 6,000 collection sites manned by nearly 5,000 partner law enforcement agencies will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Unused or expired opioids and other medications should be removed from homes, where they are vulnerable to misuse, theft or abuse by family members and visitors, including teens and children.

Locally, Manistee Substance Education and Awareness (SEA) Coalition is participating in the National Drug Take Back Day. We join them in encouraging residents to use the Red Med Boxes, which look like a red mail box, for the proper disposal of unwanted over-the- counter and prescription medications.

These boxes are located at Family Fare, Manistee City Police, Manistee County Sheriff’s Office and the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Department of Public Safety.

Medications should be dropped off in the original container. The patient’s name can be blacked out, but do not black out the medication name. Place medications in the box, and you’re done. There is no need to sign in or fill out any paperwork. All types of medications (pills, liquids, patches, etc.) can be dropped off, with the exception of sharps or lancets.

The medication is routinely collected by law enforcement and then taken to an incinerator for disposal.

In addition, a MedSafe container is located at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, which can accept controlled and non-controlled medications in pills, tablets, capsules, as well as ointments, creams, lotions and powders. There must be no more than 4 ounces of liquid medication and the liquids must be in original containers, wrapped in a paper towel and sealed in a plastic bag.

The Drug Take Back Day is free and anonymous.

We also want to remind residents that if they cannot participate during the time period on Saturday, these containers are available at their designated locations 365 days a year. Please be responsible in properly disposing of your unwanted medication, no matter the time of year.