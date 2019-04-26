Portagers host annual Onekama Invitational

ONEKAMA — After kicking off its season earlier in the week, the Onekama track and field team was back at it Friday, this time to host six other schools for the Onekama Invitational.

The Portagers fared quite well against some stiff competition as the Onekama boys placed third in the seven-team field and the girls took sixth. Glen Lake swept the top spots while Frankfort placed second in both fields.

The Portager boys totaled 87 points to Glen Lake’s 157 and Frankfort’s 99. Pentwater placed fourth with 66 points, Suttons Bay and Mason County Eastern tied in fifth with 44 and Buckley was seventh with 25.

Onekama’s Zach Belinsky highlighted the day with a victory in the shot put with a toss of 45-5.75. Belinsky also placed third in the discus (122-1).

Taylor Bennett placed second in the high jump for the Portagers, clearing 5-8, while teammate Jarrett Buckner was runner-up in the 3,200-meter run in the time of 12:09.08.

Onekama also had a slew of third-place finishers, including Aaron Powers in the 400-meter dash (56.53), Sam Corey in the 800-meter dash (2:24.07), Hunter Bentley in the 110-meter hurdles (19.24) and Blake Soper in the long jump (17-10).

Powers, Bentley, Bennett and Soper made up the Portagers’ top relay team by finishing second in the 800-meter relay in 1:40.69.

The Onekama girls scored 39 points on the day as Glen Lake tallied 154 and Frankfort had 96. Mason County Eastern was third with 90, Buckley placed fourth with 64, Pentwater fifth (51) and Suttons Bay finished seventh (10).

Mariah McLouth paced the Portagers with two second-place finishes in the 200- and 400-meter dashes, in 29.92 and 1:06.17, respectively. Maggie Domres was the runner-up in the shot put (29-1.75) while Lillian Mauntler finished third in the 800-meter run (2:54.77).

The team of McLouth, Mauntler, Sylvia Mauntler and Domres took third in the 1,600-meter relay in the time of 4:56.

Onekama is slated to next see action Wednesday at a Northwest Conference meet hosted by Benzie Central.