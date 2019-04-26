SARAH HOWARD: Health Department offers Learning Kitchen at senior center

By SARAH HOWARD

Senior Center Director

Hello! I hope you are enjoying your weekend and are able to do something fun. I am really trying to keep myself up on everything going on, in and around our beautiful county, but it is tough.

It was so nice to have the warm weather. I love to have windows open and hear the birds chirping. Wednesday morning, I heard a crazy bird, I think it must have been one of those huge crows. It startled me. It was so loud and really close to the window. I am going to start learning more about birds that are in Michigan. My daughter and my granddaughter have been bird watching for about two years. They take their binoculars and walk through the woods or head to the Lake Bluff Bird Sanctuary on Lakeshore Road. I have looked at a couple of their books but that may be something new I should try.

This week we have been working on several things for May. I know there are a couple of fun activities and new programs coming up. We have the Senior Odyssey of the Mind competition in Grand Rapids on May 4. We have two teams that are participating this year. I haven’t gotten to see their skits yet but I am sure I will love them. We also have Holly from the District Health Department No. 10 coming in on Friday afternoons bringing us the Learning Kitchen.

Something big that is coming up, during the Forest Festival we will be doing a huge Polka Party, on July 5 down at the Lion’s Fish Boil tent. It will run from 7-11 p.m. I can’t wait. I remember as a kid in Manistee hearing tons of polka music everywhere you went. This is the time you should show your kids or grandkids how it used to be done back in the day in Manistee.

This week we had Sheriff John O’Hagan in for Police Talk. He brought Alvin Rishell from 911 in to discuss what goes on when there is an emergency. Thank you, John and Alvin, everyone loved to hear what you encounter on a daily basis.

Tuesday, we had Strumming with Sonny. Sonny plays such a wide variety of songs. He sang “Hotel California,” and he was fantastic. Thursday, we had Carrie and Roger in to play some great music. The last time they were here we got to hear Carrie sing. I thought they must have brought someone else with them; I was pleasantly surprised to find out it was Carrie.

Friday, we had our first Mystery Trip of the year. I was out of town so I didn’t get to go, but they were in very good hands. I sure hope they had a good time. It gets more difficult to plan the Mystery Trips. We have gone so many places. We also had a painting class with Joann on Friday. People really love to paint and show off their artistic side. Thanks everyone for helping out and offering to volunteer for so many of these great programs.

Happy birthday to our sweet Faye, who is of our employees at the senior center; she is always pondering something. If you see Faye today, wish her a very happy birthday.

Monday at 12:30 p.m. we have Margaret Batzer coming in to discuss the benefits of acupuncture. Several years ago I tried acupuncture. It didn’t hurt at all. The needles were all in and on my ear. It is such an interesting alternative to standard health care. If she asks for a volunteer from the audience, raise your hand, you won’t be sorry.

On Friday, we have Produce Bingo and after lunch we have David Greenwood coming in to talk about the Captel phone for the hearing impaired.

I hope you have a wonderful week, and remember to try something new!

FOOD BANK

The senior center food bank takes place on the third Friday of the month from 9-11 a.m. Seniors from Manistee County who are 60 years of age and older are eligible to participate. The next food bank will be May 17. Monetary and non-perishable food item donations are always appreciated.

(MMAP) MEDICARE MEDICAID ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

This program provides people on Medicare with free assistance and education so they can make informed health care coverage decisions. Fran Wallace is our new local counselor, and she can help you understand eligibility, enrollment, coverage, claims and appeals; identify resources for prescription drug assistance; understand options under Medicare Advantage plans; solve problems related to Medicare/Medicaid coverage; and understand Medicare notices summary. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 to make an appointment.

SENIOR REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM

The MCCOA has a program designed to help seniors remain independent, by reimbursing qualifying expenses. If you are a senior from Manistee County, you could receive reimbursement for payments you have made for house cleaning, yard work, snow removal services. For current clients in the Senior Reimbursement Program, all receipts must be current, no more than 30 days old. Income requirements apply. New clients must fill out registration form. Call the Senior Center for more information.

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP

There is a diabetic support group that meets at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center. The next meeting will be held on May 6.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Parkinson’s support group that meets the third Thursday of every month (no meeting in January and February) at the Munson Manistee Hospital’s Education Center, Room #1. For more information call Jeannie Lewis at (231) 299-1286 or Linda Nickelson at (231) 690-5048.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP

The support group for caretakers of loved ones who live with dementia will meet at 3 p.m. on May 9, at the city marina building. The group will meet monthly on the second Thursday of the month.

SENIORS VISITING SENIORS

We are seeking volunteers for the Seniors Visiting Seniors program. Volunteers will visit homebound seniors in Manistee County. Call the Senior Center for more information. We have an immediate need for women and men to volunteer as visitors. Couples are welcome to volunteer for this program.

MCCOA WISH LIST

The MCCOA is asking local businesses and individuals for donations of non-perishable foods for the senior food bank. These donations are always appreciated. Contact the senior center.

DONATED ITEMS

The senior center has access to adult briefs and pads if you or a loved one are a senior and are in need. Call the senior center to check on availability.

SIT & GET FIT & OTHER EXERCISE OPPORTUNITIES

The MCCOA has started a Sit & Get Fit exercise program in the Bear Lake Area. They meet Wednesdays and Fridays from 10-11 a.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. at the Bear Lake Methodist Church. There is also a Sit and Get Fit held on Monday and Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. (just before lunch) at the Farr Center in Onekama, and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. at the Norman Township Community Center in Wellston. Inside walking group meets Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. at the Marilla meal site. Low impact Zumba Tuesdays 1 p.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m. at the Manistee city marina building. This class is open to the public and free to Manistee County seniors. Chair yoga classes Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. at the Manistee city marina building. This class is open to the public. The class is free to Manistee County seniors, there is a charge for all others.

COMPUTER/CELLPHONE HELP

For assistance with your computer and cellphone call Linda at (231) 299-1552. Appointments are held at the senior center from 10 a.m.to noon on Mondays. Assistance in Marilla is available the last Wednesday of the month at 12:30 p.m.

MONDAY NIGHT PINOCHLE

The Monday night pinochle group is looking for more players. If you would like to play, come to the senior center by 5:45 p.m. on Mondays.

CRIBBAGE/CHESS

We’re looking for cribbage and chess players. Our game day is at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Call the senior center to sign up.

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

Monday

• 9 a.m. Exercise

• 10 a.m. Computer/cellphone help

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• Noon meal

• 12:30 p.m. Acupuncture presentation

• 6 p.m. pinochle

Tuesday

• 10 a.m. Sit & Get Fit

• 11 a.m. Toe Tapping Tuesday

• Noon meal

• 1 p.m. Senior Zumba (marina)

• 1 p.m. Bridge

• 2 p.m. Conversational German class

• 2:30 p.m. Odyssey meeting

Wednesday

• 9 a.m. Exercise

• 10 a.m. Losing it

• 11 a.m. Fun bingo

• Noon meal

• 2:30 p.m. Senior Odyssey meeting

Thursday

• 10 a.m. Sit & get fit (m)

• 10:30 a.m. Cribbage/chess

• 10:30 a.m. Game day

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• 11:30 a.m. Chair Yoga (marina)

• Noon meal

• 1 p.m. Senior Zumba (marina)

Friday

• 10 a.m. Blood Pressure Clinic

• 11 a.m. Produce Bingo

• Noon meal

• 12:30 p.m. Captel phone presentation

Saturday

• Senior Odyssey of the Mind

MENU FOR WEEK OF April 29-May 3

Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli, fresh orange, roll

Tuesday: Meatloaf, baked potatoes, green beans, pears, bread

Wednesday: Stuffed peppers, cheesy potatoes, wax beans, pineapple tidbits, roll

Thursday: Spaghetti, Italian vegetable, tossed salad, dark cherries, garlic biscuit

Friday: Barbecue chicken, baked potato, Scandinavian vegetable, pudding, fresh apple, roll

(Menu is subject to change)

UPCOMING EVENTS

• May 8 Drop-in social media with Girl Scout troop 4650

• May 9 Dementia support group, 3 p.m. at the city marina building

• May 9, 4-7 p.m., Spaghetti dinner at VFW

• May 10, 12:30 p.m., NW Mi Health presentation

• May 15, 12:30 p.m., Senior Hydration presentation with Great Lakes Caring

• May 17, 1 p.m., The Learning Kitchen classes with Holly Joseph (six week class)

• May 20, 12:30 p.m. Police Talk

• May 25, 11:30 a.m., Carrie Selbee and Roger Tarczon playing music

• June 6 annual Detroit Tigers trip. Call for information

• June 28 Fourth of July Kickoff party at Stronach Township Hall