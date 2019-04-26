STATE NEWS IN BRIEF

Youth robotics global championship returns to Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Thousands of students from dozens of countries are in Detroit this week competing in the biggest youth robotics event in the world.

Still, organizers of the FIRST Championship hope it gets a lot bigger.

President Don Bossi says FIRST has a presence in only 12% of U.S. schools.

He and others with the Manchester, New Hampshire-based nonprofit are trying to attract more students, including from under-represented communities.

Mary Pangowish is the captain of the First Nations STEM team that qualified for its first FIRST Championship. The 17-year-old says her Ontario-based squad is the only one here made up entirely of indigenous students.

Pangowish says she remembers her reaction when introduced to robotics as a middle schooler as, “That is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Catholic group sues over Michigan policy on adoption

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Roman Catholic social services agency that declines to place children with same-sex couples has filed a lawsuit to stop Michigan from penalizing the group if it sticks to its policy on foster care and adoption.

Catholic Charities West Michigan in Grand Rapids filed the lawsuit Thursday. The group says Michigan law allows it to practice its religion by turning down same-sex couples. But the group says services will be threatened by a recent change at the Department of Health and Human Services.

The department can terminate contracts with faith-based groups if they discriminate against LGBTQ individuals. Catholic Charities says the department has “blindly followed” the instructions of Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The department declined to comment on Friday. St. Vincent Catholic Charities has filed a similar lawsuit.

Michigan cop returning to job after veteran arrest uproar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Western Michigan police say an officer accused by activists of racial profiling by notifying immigration officials about the arrest of a mentally ill Latino war veteran did not violate department policy through his action.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said in a release Friday Capt. Curtis VanderKooi will return to work Monday. He was placed on leave Feb. 28.

Activists called for VanderKooi’s firing after Immigration and Customs Enforcement held Jilmar Ramos-Gomez for three days in December before releasing the Michigan-born man and U.S. citizen. VanderKooi told ICE about Ramos-Gomez’ November arrest at a hospital, referring to him as “loco,” or crazy.

Officials say it was “appropriate to coach” VanderKooi after an investigation found “unprofessional conduct.”

An appeal will be heard by the Civilian Appeals Board on May 15.

Court: No cash for man who spent nearly 9 years in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A court says a Kent County man who spent nearly nine years in prison before winning an acquittal in a sexual assault case doesn’t qualify for compensation for the wrongly convicted.

The Michigan appeals court says Dennis Tomasik got a second trial only because the state Supreme Court said a police recording was improperly admitted at the first trial. The court says it’s not the same as having a conviction reversed based on new evidence.

Tomasik was acquitted at a second trial after jurors listened to new witnesses and saw many new exhibits. He says that should qualify him for Michigan’s compensation program, which grants $50,000 for every year spent in prison.

The 3-0 opinion Thursday was written by Judge Brock Swartzle. It sets a key precedent for how the Court of Claims will review claims for compensation by people who say they were wrongly convicted.

— From the Associated Press