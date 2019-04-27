Food Bank Council of MI applauds Stabenow’s efforts on Farm Bill

LANSING — For her leadership on the 2018 Farm Bill and its positive impact on Michigan, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow earned recognition Thursday at a celebration hosted by the Food Bank Council of Michigan (FBCM).

As Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, & Forestry, Stabenow co-authored the bipartisan Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the 2018 Farm Bill. The bill was signed into law at the end of last year and contains key provisions for protecting food access for Michigan families.

“Thank you, Sen. Stabenow, for putting food first,” said Phil Knight, FBCM executive director. “Your tireless work on behalf of Michigan families and farmers deserves special recognition. It means more children will have food so they can learn, live and thrive.”

Specifically, the 2018 Farm Bill contains provisions to:

• Protect access to food assistance for families in need;

• Increase job training opportunities to help SNAP participants find jobs;

• Expand access to healthy foods by establishing a new produce prescription program;

• Create a Farm to Food Bank program; and

• Reduce paperwork for seniors so they can obtain food assistance easier.

“Michigan’s food banks play an integral role in the fight against hunger,” said Stabenow. “I’m honored to receive this recognition from such strong partners in the effort to provide healthy food for families across our state.”

Joining in the celebration at the Marshall Street Armory in Lansing were representatives from the state’s seven regional food banks, legislators, agricultural organizations and others appreciative of Stabenow’s efforts.