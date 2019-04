MANISTEE COUNTY — The Jr. Clio Club of Onekama recently gathered a car full of donations for Homeward Bound Animal Shelter of Manistee County. This month the club marks 64 years of friendship and community service.

Named after Clio, the Greek muse of history, the club meets monthly from September to May to study the history of Onekama and its surrounding areas. Aside of fostering their own education, they work toward the good of the community by donating time and energy for worthwhile causes.