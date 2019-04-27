Onekama author receives book award

ONEKAMA — Dennis Blue recently received the 2019 Christian Indie Award in Business for his book,

“Through the Eyes of a Fisherman”.

Blue launched his career as a salmon charter captain in Onekama following his retirement from Ford Motor Company in 1988. In 1993, he established a second fishing business in Florida and simultaneously guided fishing expeditions throughout the Bahamas, Mexico and Central and South America.

In his book, Blue shares stories of excitement and adventure fishing around the world and cruising his boat over two-thousand miles from Onekama to the Bahamas.

“I was very honored that my book was chosen by the Christian Independent Publishers Association to receive the award,” said Blue. “I have been blessed to use my passion for fishing as a means to witness to others about my faith. Over the years I came to realize that the people were more important than the fishing, that’s what has made my career so rewarding.”

Blue graduated from Michigan State University in 1957 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. There ensued a 30-year career with Ford Motor Company, 14 of which were served in Venezuela, Australia, New Zealand and Brazil. His first book, “Running the Good Race”, recounts his unique life as a corporate executive, missionary pilot and fisherman. Now retired, Blue continues to write and is a founding board member of the Manistee Writers Group. He and his wife Dorothy, have six grandchildren and live in Michigan.

For more information on his books visit www.trueblueauthor.com.