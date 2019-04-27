ROBERT MYERS: Benzie Central bond funds would provide for new bus garage

By ROBERT MYERS

Pioneer News Network

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second article in a multipart series will focus on a 30-year bond proposal that would increase tax levies by 0.5 mills. If approved on May 7, the bond would raise the tax levy to 3.0 mills from the current tax levy of 2.5 mills. In turn, this 0.5 mill increase ($25 per year for a home valued at $100,000) would provide Benzie County Central Schools $47.85 million to upgrade its educational facilities.

BENZIE COUNTY — It sits tucked away out of view, save by those visiting Crystal Lake Elementary or traveling east of US-31 on Severance Street, but yet, Benzie Central’s bus garage has become one of the district’s primary concerns.

The roughly 50-year old bus garage stands next to the ruins of the old Benzonia High School building (which the district sold long ago but was never redeveloped as planned by the purchaser). While the bus garage remains usable, district administration and the employees who work there believe construction of a replacement is long overdue.

“If you are wondering why we need a bus garage, go and see the bus garage. It’s not a thing that people look at, but trust me. You will see why we need to build a bus garage,” said district superintendent Matt Olson.

According to one of the district’s mechanics, the current building’s size causes issues. He said adding another 12 feet of length and width would make work much easier. The current garage has two stalls for buses; however, space is tight, especially with equipment. The district recently removed an in-ground lift because of the danger it posed. They replaced it with a hydraulic lift, but it takes up more space. In turn, setting everything up to work on a bus takes more time. Beyond making working easier with more space, a new bus garage could save the district in heating cost, as the current garage space lacks insulation.

The garage space also has little room for storage, so the transportation staff stores most of its replacement parts in a separate warehouse room in the complex. Like the work space, the warehouse finds itself overstuffed.

Structurally-wise, this space is mostly sound, but water will find its way in by the door during a heavy rain. The building also has aspects that would not meet code if constructed today. Between the garage space and storage space sits the staff lounge, which Olson called too small for his 24 drivers. He also pointed out a concrete floor, water damage, ceiling tiles in need of replacement and the space’s overall rundown look.

“This is not what I would like to have for our employees,” he said. “We would like to have a little nicer space for our people. If you are designing a place for employees to come and relax for a minute between routes, this is not it. It’s not that we don’t make do. We do, but it’s not awesome.”

Besides providing a nicer and more worker-friendly space for employees, Olson said a new bus garage and building a new elementary building (replacing Crystal Lake Elementary) would save a significant amount of general fund dollars annually.

“Twenty-one routes go to the high school and come back from the high school to here. That’s about seven miles round trip. That’s one gallon of gas per bus for one route,” Olson said. “When you start doing the math, it adds up. Then you can start going into wear and tear on the buses and time for drivers.”

Olson said the money saved could help the school employ a regular rotation schedule of purchasing new buses. The current approach has been to buy old buses from other schools and then rely on their mechanics to keep them up and running.

“We’ve been buying Traverse City’s 10-year old buses to keep the buses on the road. We keep them up, and they are safe,” Olson said. “But they are old, and they need maintenance.”

In the endeavor to field a newer bus fleet, bond funds would also get the district started by paying for the purchase of new buses over its first years.