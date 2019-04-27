Sen. VanderWall to hold coffee hour Friday

LANSING — Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, will conduct a coffee hour on Friday.

Coffee hours are open to residents of the 35th Senate District to express their opinions or concerns about state government or to request assistance with a state issue.

VanderWall will be available to meet with constituents from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Lake County Clerks Office, located at 800 10th St., Suite 200 in Baldwin,

VanderWall represents the 35th Senate District, which includes the counties of Benzie, Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Osceola, Roscommon and Wexford.

For more information, contact VanderWall’s office toll-free at 1-855-347-8035 or by email at SenCVanderWall@Senate.Michigan.gov. Residents unable to attend the office hours may write VanderWall at Sen. Curt VanderWall, P. O. Box 30036, Lansing, MI 48909-7536.