STATE NEWS IN BRIEF

‘Wheel of Fortune’ host becomes chairman of Michigan college

HILLSDALE, Mich. (AP) — Pat Sajak will take a “C” for Chairman.

Hillsdale College in Michigan says the “Wheel of Fortune” host will lead the governing board at the small liberal arts school. Sajak has served on the board for more than a dozen years.

Sajak tells campus newspaper The Collegian that he’s been preparing for months to succeed William Brodbeck by spending more time on campus with students and staff. College President Larry Arnn says Sajak has “calm and steady judgment” and a “wicked wit.”

The post won’t interfere with Sajak’s television work. The college is located in Hillsdale, Michigan, about 100 miles southwest of Detroit.

Finders keepers? Police say no way after $30K spills on road

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Police in Michigan are appealing to people to surrender their instant riches after a box with $30,000 fell off the back of a truck.

Authorities in Grand Haven say drivers stopped Thursday to pick up cash for themselves.

Only $2,500 was immediately recovered and returned to the owner, who had forgotten that a cash box was on the truck’s bumper. Traffic was backed up on U.S. 31 after money hit the ground.

But by Saturday, more money was trickling in. The Department of Public Safety says two teenagers turned in $630, and a woman gave up nearly $3,900.

The department says on Facebook : “We commend you for your honesty!!”

Fatal illness detected in another Michigan cattle herd

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a small beef cattle herd in northern Michigan has been infected with bovine tuberculosis.

The state Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says the herd was in Alpena County, which is part of an area in the northern Lower Peninsula where the fatal disease is commonly found in whitetail deer. Contact with deer is believed to be a common means of transmitting the illness to cattle.

The infection was detected through routine testing. It was the 74th cattle herd found to have the illness since 1998.

An investigation is planned to identify and test other herds that had an association with the infected one.

Flint can’t be sued; cops gave gun to man in suicide

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan appeals court says Flint can’t be sued for the death of a man who killed himself after police returned a gun to him.

Kyle Wheeler’s gun was taken after he tried to kill himself in 2014. The weapon was returned 13 months later in January 2016. He killed himself in May of that year.

Wheeler’s family says Flint was negligent in returning the gun. The appeals court says police failed to follow “guidelines, ordinances and statutory requirements,” but Flint still is immune to a lawsuit because the conduct doesn’t fall into any of six exceptions.

The court reversed a decision by Genesee County Judge Geoffrey Neithercut.

— From the Associated Press