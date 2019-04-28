Chips place 5th, 8th at Optimist Invite

SCOTTVILLE — The Manistee track and field team on Friday competed in the annual Optimist Invitational, hosted by Mason County Central.

The Chippewas were one of five Division 3 schools that participated in the 11-team field, joining six Division 2 schools. The Manistee girls placed fifth overall while the boys took eighth.

The Chippewa girls tallied 46.25 points as Ludington topped the field with 123 and Motague placed second with 88.

Manistee senior Erin Dorn led the way with a win in the 800-meter run in the time of 2:29.12. She also placed third in the 400 in 1:04.17.

“Erin Dorn is working hard at having a great senior season,” said Manistee co-coach Eric Thuemmel. “She ran a solid 400, taking third in some tough competition, and then came back 30 minutes later to win the 800, blowing past her competition on the second lap.”

Manistee’s Noelle Fink placed third in the 3,200-meter run in 13.01.14 while also placing fifth in the high jump (4-4). Logan Wayward continues to throw solidly for the Chippewas, placing third in the discus with a toss of 92-11, while teammate Kendahl Wright took fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (56.23) and fifth in the pole vault (7-0).

Manistee also had a pair of fourth-place relay teams as Kasey Eckhardt, Allie Thomas, Lily Lester and Dorn finished the 800 in 1:57.21 and Lester, Dorn, Allie Thomas and Fink finished the 1,600 in 4:30.09.

“Our relays have a lot of freshmen in them,” Thuemmel said, “but those girls are showing a lot of promise.”

The Chippewa boys scored 34 points on the day while Fruitport topped the field with 128 and Big Rapids placed second with 64.

Anselmo Sarabia was Manistee’s standout performer with a first-place finish in the high jump with a leap of 6-2. He also took third in the 800-meter run in 2:08.29.

“(Sarabia) has surprised us by having a great week high jumping,” Thuemmel said. “We’ve put him in the high jump in the past, just to pick up a few points for the team, but he’s never really practiced it. Friday he went 6-foot-2 and just missed tying the Optimist meet record of 6-foot-4, so now we’re thinking we’ve got another event for him.

“He hasn’t even practiced that event this year and he was 5 inches better than second place. The kid’s just a talented athlete.”

Manistee’s Trac Allen and Noah Owens placed fourth (19-5.25) and fifth (19-4.5), respectively, in the long jump. Both jumps were personal bests.

The Chippewas also had a pair of third-place relay finishes to their name as Trevor Johns, Will Elbers, Dylan Johnson and Sarabia finished the 1,600 in 3:43.61 and Ransom Hoeflinger, Elbers, Johnson and Sarabia finished the 3,200 in 9:00.98.

“The boys are fighting quite a few injuries to some key kids right now, unfortunately,” Thuemmel said. “… But we’re still making progress.”

Manistee is slated host a Lakes 8 Conference meet today at 4 p.m.

“We’ve got a big home,” Thuemmel said. “Three conference schools coming in, and Western Michigan Christian in particular is pretty tough, so we’ve got our work cut out for us.”

MCC competes at Lakeview Invitational

LAKEVIEW — Manistee Catholic Central brought a shorthanded squad to the Lakeview Invitational on Friday, but still managed to find plenty of success against some tough competition.

The Sabers were one of three Division 4 schools in the six-team field that also featured Division 2 and 3 squads. MCC’s boys and girls each placed sixth.

“It’s good to see where they stack up against bigger competition,” said MCC coach Gabe Wise. “We were really shorthanded, but we did pretty well, all things considered.”

The Saber boys tallied 36 points as Morley Stanwood topped the field with 165 and Muskegon Oakridge was second with 158.5

Mateo Barnett put together a solid day, taking two second-place finishes in the 100-meter dash (11.62) and 400-meter dash (56.65).

“Mateo actually slipped coming out of the blocks and had to put his hand down,” Wise said of his sophomore sprinter’s 100-meter dash. “Not many people can recover from that, but somehow he kept going and tracked down everybody in the field and ended up finishing second by one one-hundredth of a second.

“So, that was pretty remarkable, because usually if you fall in the 100, you’re done.”

Barnett’s day was cut short when he suffered a groin injury during the 400-meter dash, which is becoming an unwelcome theme for the Sabers this season.

“As he came around, with about 70 meters to go, you could see him pull up a little bit,” Wise said. “He ended up finishing the race with a groin injury, so we shut him down after that. Injuries happen, that’s part of sports, but we’re getting bit pretty hard by the injury bug.

Earlier in the week, MCC’s Joe Buswinka went down with a hamstring injury and during Friday’s meet Eric Stickney injured himself during the discus.

“That’s a big chunk of our scoring right there,” Wise said of his three injured Saber boys. “But no excuses, we’re moving forward, trying to get them healthy, and going from there.”

MCC’s Henry Hybza placed third in the 3,200-meter run in 12:20.9 while Stickney took fifth in the discus with a toss of 99-9.5 and Kyle Mikolajcak placed fifth in the 400 in 1:00.65.

MCC’s girls team totaled 11 points on Friday, as Morley Stanwood topped the field with 191 and Lakeview placed second with 132.

Heloise Decoster highlighted the shorthanded Sabers’ efforts by placing fifth in the 300-meter hurdles in 1:07.81. Rachel Callesen took a pair of sixth-place finishes in the 400-meter dash (1:18.24) and long jump (13-1.75).

The Sabers are next slated to compete at 4 p.m. Wednesday at a West Michigan D League jamboree hosted by Brethren.

PREP TENNIS

Chips top Grayling, fall to TC West

TRAVERSE CITY — The Manistee tennis team traveled to Traverse City on Friday for a pair of matches that the Chippewas eventually split, falling 8-0 to Traverse City West but beating Grayling 5-3 for their first team victory of the season.

In singles action against Grayling, Manistee’s No. 1 Jaelyn Thomas defeated Madison Hehir 6-4, 6-3 and No. 3 Lauren McElrath defeated Joslynn Rennie 6-1, 6-1.

The Chippewas won three doubles matches — in the Nos. 2-4 spots — to secure the victory over Grayling. Manistee’s Julia Gutowski and Marial Rahn defeated Alex Alma and Ally Laine 6-2, 6-4; Corrinne Denman and Emily Krolczyk defeated Zoe Padgett and Annie Hill 6-0, 6-2; and Jessica Gutowski and Arianna Kamaloski defeated Audrey Duba and Madalynn Elliott 6-0, 6-0.

Manistee has a busy week ahead with four events scheduled, starting with today’s meet at Traverse City Central.