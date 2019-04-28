Coming full circle

Kaleva Art Gallery renews relationship with Brethren art students for exhibit

KALEVA — The Kaleva Art Gallery was founded in 1997 by Brethren High School students as part of a service learning project under then-teacher Deb Crandall.

Recently, the gallery has come full circle back with an art exhibit by students at Brethren High School, this time under the direction of teacher Amanda Mobley.

Cindy Asiala, a member of the art gallery, said the idea came in part from the annual West Shore

Community College Student Art Exhibit. That show includes art from area students in multiple counties, including Brethren High School students.

“The amazing thing to me is, Amanda was telling us, these kids have not had any art in K-8 and here they are ninth and 10th graders doing art like this, which is sad but you don’t have elementary art and middle school art,” said Asiala.

Fourteen students have 10 water color pieces and seven sculptures, some from the same the students, on display. The exhibit has been on display throughout April and will continue into May.

An artist reception was held for the students and their families on Saturday; Asiala said many of them came dressed up and all were excited see the display.

“Many of them spent time looking around (the gallery) at things that are for sale and finding things, going ‘maybe I could do that’,” said Asiala. “One boy liked to draw so I showed him these note cards that one of the artists did in pencil drawing. It’s for sale, so them being here and spending some time was good for them too.”

Mobley said art shows help build students’ confidence in their artwork. She had one student who wasn’t even going to turn in her piece.

“One young lady, Cheyann, her elephant up there – she wasn’t going to turn it in. She was going to throw it away, she thought it was crap. I kept telling her it’s not. Because some of her water color is not as fluid as she would like it to be,” said Mobley.

She reminded her student that she is only a beginner, but there was something about her piece.

“‘You have to trust someone who’s looked at art a lot. People aren’t looking for perfect; we can get that in a photograph or other means. They’re looking for something that is a little more expressive or that evokes some emotion and that’s what you’ve captured here,’” she told her student.

For the sculptures, guest artist Dewey Blocksma came to the classroom through the Michigan Legacy Art Park at Crystal Mountain for the third year. Blocksma makes art using found objects, and many of the students’ pieces also have moving parts.

On Saturday, many of the artists also brought younger siblings with them that are now showing an interest in art as well, Mobley said. Some of those students will be having one year of art in middle school for the first time in a long time. Mobley also offers an after school art program with the help of her National Art Honor Society.

Asiala said the Kaleva Art Gallery wants to reestablish the connection with art students at the school.

“It was easier when there was the elementary school and some art going on there, but we’ll have to keep doing this because it didn’t take that much time to get (the show) set up,” she said.

Another gallery member, Sandi VanDonkelaar, was also excited to see the students’ art work on display.

“They did a wonderful job; they’re very talented to not have any introduction to art prior to this year from what I was told,” she said. “I would encourage them to continue coming in and even exhibiting more and more. It’s fascinating.”

VanDonkelaar has been an artist for about 30 years; she sells functional fused glass at the gallery.

“I think we should do this on an annual or semiannual schedule,” she said.

The Kaleva Art Gallery is located at 14449 Wuoksi Ave. in Kaleva. It is open from noon to 4 p.m. Friday and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday year-round.