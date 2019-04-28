Looking Back for April 29

20 YEARS AGO

Water tower honored for “fairest” artwork

An honor has been bestowed upon the City of Manistee’s water tower for its painted design of a lighthouse in the foreground with a sunset behind it. “The Clarifier,” a quarterly publication of the Michigan Rural Water Association, honored the artwork on the tower in its Winter 1999 edition. The tower built in 1964, was painted with the design in 1996. The design was the idea of then water supervisor Dave Johnson (now assistant department of public works supervisor) who had seen a tower in Token, Wisc., with a ship upon it in the foreground and a sunset behind it.

60 YEARS AGO

Mueckler installation

The Trinity Lutheran Church was filled to an overflowing capacity to welcome Rev. Edwin A. Mueckler and Mrs. Mueckler into their midst in an impressive installation service on April 26 at 3 p.m. Approximately 375 were present. Every available space in the church, Sunday School room and vestibule were taken and quite a few had standing room only.

80 YEARS AGO

Window peeper arrested

Local police officers reported this morning that they arrested a Fourth Street man last evening and charged him with window peeping after a complaint from a Manistee resident. He was jailed following his arrest and pleaded guilty to the charge when he was arraigned before Justice John D. Kruse this morning and was assessed a fine of $5 and costs of $6.10.

Good conditions for fishermen

Ideal stream conditions and warm weather today sent 50,000 Michigan trout fishermen out to streams for the opening of the 1939 season. The state conservation department said conditions in the lower part of the state where the best in several years but that melting snow has left the Upper Peninsula streams swollen and dark.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum