Ludington Visitors center seeking volunteers

LUDINGTON — Ludington is looking for a few good volunteers.

The Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is hoping to staff its Visitors Center to readily assist tourists with information on resources and attractions.

“This is such an important role to play in our community,” said Brandy Miller, executive director of the Ludington CVB, said about volunteering. “We want everyone who visits Ludington to feel welcomed and informed of the amazing assets this area has to offer.”

Volunteers will receive a brief training on maps, trip itineraries and the 2019 Pure Ludington Destination Guide. These will be helpful tools for visitors who are planning a trip to Ludington or tourists who are stopping by the Visitors Center.

Those who are interested in volunteering should contact Kathy Fisher at (231) 845-7018 or (231) 233-7361.