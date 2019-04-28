Tight Lines for Troops marking 10 years of baiting hooks, helping vets

By Tim Rath

Pioneer News Network

BALDWIN — Next month, hundreds of people will gather near the Manistee City Marina for what will (hopefully) be a day filled with sunny skies, camaraderie and plenty of fishing on Lake Michigan.

But the trip is no ordinary day on the boat. It’s the 10th incarnation of the annual Tight Lines for Troops event, a day organizers say is designed to give thanks to those Michiganders who served in the U.S. military by taking them out for a day of fun that only the Great Lakes State can truly offer.

“What hits me the most is the welcome home for Vietnam vets they never had. When the boats come around through the channel and the guys see all the flags, you see tears in their eyes, and that sticks with you. Year after year, they tell me, it makes up for the welcome they never got,” said Craig Kent, a board member on the Tight Lines for Troops nonprofit organization, which puts on the event.

“It makes a personal impact, not just on the people who participate, but also the board members, volunteers and boat captains. Once you get started, it’s not something you can say, ‘I’m going to stop doing it,’ because it makes a big difference.”

This year’s Tight Lines event, which is scheduled from May 17-18, will feature something new — a visit from the Michigan Vietnam and Michigan Middle Eastern Conflict memorial walls, which are monuments dedicated to honoring those from Michigan who died in the Vietnam War and Middle Eastern conflicts since 1967.

Motorcycle enthusiasts from a number of organizations, including Rolling Thunder Michigan Chapter 1, the AMVETS Riders and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 154, along with tribal, state and local police, will escort the wall to the First Street Boat Launch Area in Manistee at noon on May 17. Both walls will be on display and open to the public throughout the duration of the event.

John Stocki, also a member of the nonprofit board, said the walls are a meaningful tribute to those who died in service, which is especially resonant given the fact that many participants in the event served in the same conflicts.

“For me personally, I know a lot of people on that wall, young people from Michigan who lost their lives too soon — 280 of them on the Middle Eastern wall and 2,600 on the Vietnam wall. It’s a lot of moms and dads who are without their children. To see that in person is a very touching thing,” Stocki said.

For the past decade, Tight Lines for Troops has been about one simple goal, Kent said: Taking Michigan veterans (many of whom have never fished in Lake Michigan) out for a day on one of the state’s most beautiful lakes. Since it started in 2009, Kent said, more than 2,500 veterans have participated.

“I don’t think anyone thought, the first year our founder, Bob Guenthardt, set this up, that we’d last 10 years,” Kent said. “Bob always tells a story that the first year, he just wanted to get a couple boats together and take some guys fishing. It just happened to blow up to 35 boats the first year and went immediately to 50-plus for the next nine. I think this is a very powerful event for a lot of people.”

On May 17, participants will meet for a mandatory registration session and dinner at the First Street Boat Launch Area in Manistee.

Early the next morning, they meet again at First Street and get bussed down to the marina location. A bugler from the U.S. Coast Guard will perform “Taps,” a bagpiper will play “Amazing Grace” and a prayer will be said. The veterans are then loaded onto boats and taken out on the lake at the same time. Later that day, after they return, the veterans will enjoy a weigh-in, dinner and awards.

“We’re praying for sun,” Kent joked. “For 10 years, we’ve been blessed with sunny days. I think that means something.”

That night, at Little River Casino Resort, a raffle drawing will be held for a Polaris Ranger 570-4 crew and trailer, a side-by-side vehicle, as part of a fundraiser to benefit Tight Lines for Troops. Prizes are also available for second- and third-place winners.

Tickets for the raffle are on sale at Peacock Limited, in Lake County, as well as several locations in Manistee County:

• Rieth Riley Construction CO, 1735 State St. in Manistee;

• Knizacky Insurance, 356 River St. in Manistee;

• Dynamic Physical Therapy, 1806 E. Parkdale Ave. in Manistee;

• Chopo’s Northside, 132 Monroe St. in Manistee;

• VFW Walsh Post No. 4499, 1211 28th St. in Manistee;

• American Legion Post No. 10, 10 Mason St. in Manistee;

• Manistee Beverage Company, 401 River St. in Manistee;

• Annie’s Kozy Kitchen, 16938 Caberfae Hwy in Wellston; and

• Sunrise Fabrics, 354 River St. in Manistee.

Peacock Limited is supplying the side-by-side, said store manager Dave Gardenour. He said the store is happy to take part in the event.

“We’re very happy to be a small part of this organization for many reasons, but I think most of all, it’s because of the veterans who have served,” he said. “Because they did what they did, we have the freedom to do things like go out on the trail with these vehicles and enjoy this beautiful country. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to do that.”