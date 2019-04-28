Update on Onekama Township sewer project set for Thursday

ONEKAMA — Shelli Johnson, Onekama Township clerk and Dave Meister, township supervisor, will update and answer questions about the sewer project at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Onekama Township Hall.

Find out about the current status of the project and how it will impact the township and its residents.

Near & Farr Friends meets from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Onekama Township Hall for fun, games and lectures. Onekama Township Hall is located at 5435 Main St. (M-22). There is no charge to attend the presentation, but donations are always welcome to help fund program activities.

Sign up for email notices of each week’s program by sending an email to nearandfarrfriends@gmail.com Watch for announcements on www.Onekama.info and Facebook at 1, Onekama, Michigan.

Near & Farr Friends is a program of the Portage Lake Association (PLA), a group of volunteers who are dedicated to making the Onekama area a great place in which to live, play and stay.