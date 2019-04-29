The following news items are reprinted from the Manistee Daily News for the week April 25 through May 1, 1919 and are compiled by Teena Kracht from the newspaper archives of the Manistee County Historical Museum. Read more of her 100 Years Ago column at www.manisteenews.com:

“Direct boat service between Manistee and Chicago will be had this season. The arrangement provides for trips twice a week in both directions with the steamer NORTH AMERICAN, which made several calls in this port last year, in operation. Manistee will be one of the stops on the schedule for eastern ports announced several weeks ago.

“The first trip into Manistee will be about the first of July, on a schedule to be known as the Mackinac run, promising rapid service for passenger and perishable freight transportation.

“Another war with all its carnage and death is about to break out which will involve the American people in every village in the land.

“This is the annual fight against the ordinary little house fly. This pestiferous insect is now mobilizing for his onslaught on the kitchens and dining rooms of America, and the United States health officials have begun a preparedness campaign so that the people will be prepared to resist the invasion.

“Following are a few suggestions for fly time: …Don’t eat where flies have access to the food. Do not patronize grocery stores and markets that harbor and feed flies; insist upon screens. Because your neighbor throws garbage in the alley is no reason why you should follow his example. With all houses well sewered and screened, the flies that feed upon the filth and kitchen refuse would largely disappear and the health conditions would be to that extent improved…

“Sportsmen who venture forth in quest of the elusive mushroom and sportive trout are anticipating a busy season. Mushrooms should soon be bursting forth in profusion and it will not be long before the trout season is open.

“With the resumption Monday of the Pere Marquette railroad’s pre-war schedule of three train daily, Manistee will secure a much desired change of time of departure of the morning train. Under the new schedule…the morning train will leave at 6:45.

“The annual musicale given by the pupils of the Guardian Angel School of Music was held last evening at the Guardian Angel hall. In former years the musicale has been geld at the Ramsdell theatre, but due to the closing of this building, it was necessary to procure another. About 65 pupils participated in the musicale this year.

“Mrs. E. D. Wheeler has received word that Corp. Joseph Trevitts has been sent from Co. G. 47th Infantry, Bruck, Germany, to Paris to take up the study of higher art.

“Because of the dropping of the 45-minute study period at the beginning of the afternoon session, the military training sessions had to again undergo changes. Formerly this period was devoted to the training by about one-half of the boys, while the other half took the training during the seventh hour. Now all the boys are attending this class during the seventh hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“Unless farmers in Manistee county respond more rapidly and more generously to the Victory loan, they are going to suffer the ignominy of compelling the city of Manistee to subscribe the deficit.

“PARIS, April 28.—the world constitution of the League of Nations was adopted by the peace conference in plenary session this afternoon.

“The covenant will be incorporated in the peace treaty and the league will become a fact when the pact is signed by the delegates and ratified by the respective parliaments.

“Manistee harbor and river is in excellent condition to permit the safe navigation of good-sized lake steamers.

“This was the statement this morning of A. F. Everett, engineer with the United States engineering department, who has been in port with the steamer HANCOCK for the past peek taking soundings of the river.

“The Victory loan playlet, ‘Lest We Forget’ was successfully put across by two local schools [the High school and St. Joseph’s school] and was received with keen enjoyment by two large audiences Saturday and Sunday.

“‘Lest We Forget’ was undertaken through the Woman’s Victory loan committee…in connection with nation wide performances of the same play. It was produced for the purpose of stimulating interest in the present Victory loan campaign to arouse the public to buy more loan certificates.

“The play…shows Manistee county almost ‘going over the top’ in the drive with only two more days to raise the quota. Uncle Peter Gregg, the county rich man, would not subscribe his limit…and thought he had done his share by lending $100 to the government.

“After the Bolsheviks had terrorized him, and his employes had gone on strike in his Sash and Blind factory, and at the conclusion of the play when Rose Marion, a nurse, weary from her arduous labors overseas, had told her terrible experiences with the Boches and dying men, Uncle Peter finally ‘came across’ and pledged $5,000 in Victory bonus, as did several others who heard her story.

“The open season for trout in Michigan begins Thursday, May 1, and continues through Sept. 1.

“Lead by Tom Trimbel, who hasn’t missed the opening day in a quarter century, according to his own statement, Manistee devotees of this sport will infest the trout streams Thursday, completely equipped with all the latest angler’s paraphernalia.

“Tom will start the season by wading the Bear Creek waters. He thinks because of the mild winter and early spring that the season ought to be the best.

“‘If this weather keeps up there’s going to be an awful mob out fishing. But I’m going anyhow, rain or shine.’

“Through the efforts of the News-Advocate arrangements have been perfected whereby Manisteeans may see next Saturday moving pictures of their own fighting men in France and Germany.

“Six reels of films showing Michigan soldiers at the front…will be shown at the Lyric theater Saturday afternoon and evening…

“The Lyric will also show at this time the ‘Smile’ pictures taken in Manistee last winter for showing to the men in service, duplicates of which were preserved. These films will be of absorbing interest to all Manistee people from the fact that they so closely concern so many of our own fighting men…

“Emerson W. Dickerson, the [Grand Rapids] News correspondent who took the pictures and who will accompany them here [to explain the pictures to the audience] is well known here through his connection with baseball as president of the Michigan State league during nearly its entire existence.

“Welcome home, Merry Sunshine! Where have you been keeping yourself the last few days?

“The old-fashioned housewife, who used to roll up her sleeves and go to work, now has a daughter who rolls up her eyebrows when you mention it.

“Carry a few extra pennies in your pockets after tomorrow.

“Uncle Sam is going to take them away from you to help pay for the war.

“Every time you spend a dime at a soda fountain or ice cream parlor on or after Thursday you’ll have to throw an extra penny on the counter to pay the war tax.

“Hardly a thing escaped the lawmakers, who called the new act a tax on ‘luxuries.’ However, not all commodities taxed are luxuries…A good many will fall just as heavily on the great 90 per cent of the population, represented by the middle classes and the poor.

“Among the more popular commodities taxed are motion picture shows, carpets and rugs, jewelry, automobiles and accessories, musical instruments and records, sporting goods, chewing gum, candy, cameras, photographic films and plates, firearms and ammunition, thermos bottles, toilet soaps, pleasure boats, fur clothing and furs.

“These taxes are all in addition to those previously levied.

“Honestly, now, isn’t it the things that are none of your business that keep your curiosity working over time?

“Times certainly have changed a lot. There are now a number of women who can receive and open a telegram without turning cold.

“Have you got your May baskets ready? Tomorrow’s the day.

“Little Charles Austin was the first one this season to find dandelions. Some were found this morning in a field west of First Street.

“May Day observances at the city offices were carried out

in the prescribed manner this morning, when upon taking his oath of office at high 10 Joseph Kirster, senior city commissioner, for the second time was exalted to the high station of mayor of the municipality of Manistee, its titular head and first official citizen.

“City Manager Beauvais acted as master of ceremonies at the rather informal formal function, with City Clerk Graves gracefully administering the oaths required.

“Camouflaged in yellow, red, green and black as though still in action on the front, the trainload of captured war trophies and relics of the Allies arrived in Manistee this morning shortly before 7:30, the announcement being made by several blasts of the Manistee Iron Works’ whistle.

“In spite of the disagreeable rain, hundreds visited the train during the hour it was in the city, and they were repaid for a slight drenching.

“The exhibit of war trophies was placed on three trucks and in a baggage car. The latter were highly colored with the futurist’s impression of art, but which proved one of the big factors in the winning of the war. This camouflage was as interesting as the relics themselves.

“Several firms excused their employees in order to permit them to view the exhibit. The Board of Education also allowed the students a recess during the morning to visit the train.

“The escort was entertained this morning at the Hotel Chippewa.

“Year ago today Michigan went on the waterwagon. May 1,1918, was the first day of the prohibition era.

“Surrounding woods should soon be carpeted with the spring

beauty, hepatica, yellow and white dog tooth violets,, and others of the early spring wild flowers. The May apple is in leaf, but not in blossom.

“Manistee has taken to the soldiers’ lingo with alacrity.

Everything from their clothes, mannerisms and speech has been incorporated in the fashions of the hour.

“That the doughboy’s overseas hat is extremely popular is shown by the number of youngsters in the city who are wearing them. The sailor’s clothes, too, are quite popular, especially with the girls, who have taken a fancy to the tam o’ shanters, white hats, and the navy blue middies. There seems to be something fascinating about the blue uniform with its outstanding white stripes and stars, though it might be said the flaring trousers haven’t as yet reached the public.

“The family dinners are no longer breakfast, dinner or supper,

but are ‘chow.’ One doesn’t wait for a telephone call anymore; one ‘stands by’ or ‘marks time.’ ‘Jackie’ or ‘Sailor Boy’ are not obsolete. ‘Gob’ is the correct word, and the ‘gob’ doesn’t take any offense at it either; he rather likes the moniker.

“‘Turn to’ occasionally pipes up some former tar, and everybody

seems to understand this parlance. Great interest is manifested by bystanders when soldiers and sailors get together and begin to reminisce in their vernacular. Some expressions are easily understood, while others are too vague and meaningless, which, however is precious knowledge to the serviceman.

“There are very few who cannot give the correct response to the greeting ‘Comment ca va?’ from the lad from overseas. And the girls behind the soda and candy counters thoroughly understand ‘Merci, m’amselle.,’ ‘ah, oui,’ meaning ‘yes,’ is also grounded in their store of French knowledge.

“The soldiers behave nicely and so do the sailors, but why in Sam Hill is the neighborhood pest with the bugle permitted to break his lungs from morning till night?”