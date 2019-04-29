Big Day of Serving looking for volunteers

MANISTEE — The Manistee Area Leadership Program participants are working to develop and improve the county by hosting the second Big Day of Serving.

The event will take place on June 8. This project started last year with the 2018 Leadership class hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. Each class is asked to end their year in the Leadership program by working on a project or event to better the community. Last year’s class brought the first Big Day of Serving a county wide day of community service projects. The event included more than 400 volunteers who completed over 65 projects — from building handicap accessible ramps to cleaning up public parks.

For this year’s event, the Leadership team is once again seeking involvement from across the county. The community is asked to be involved in one of three ways: submitting service projects to be worked on during June 8, finding teams or individuals willing to serve on the day, and promoting the day county wide by spreading the word.

There is no cost associated with signing up to be a service project location. There is a registration cost with being a volunteer, which includes a T-shirt and a dinner celebration to finish out the Big Day of Serving. Any additional proceeds will be donated to the Stomp Out Cancer Snowshoe Stampede that takes place every February.

For further information contact the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce (231) 723-2575 or the 2018 Manistee Area Leadership Program at manisteebigday@gmail.com.