Chips blank Spartans on the road

SCOTTVILLE — The Manistee soccer team kicked off its busy week on the right foot Monday, cruising to a 6-0 victory over Mason County Central on the road.

The Chippewas scored steadily throughout, netting a trio of goals in each half, four of which came off the foot of Nicole Weaver.

Weaver scored one of her goals on a penalty kick, another off a feed from Olivia Smith and the other two were unassisted. Along with her assist, Smith scored two goals for the Chippewas, one of which was assisted by Lily Sandstedt.

“Going into today’s games, we wanted to get all of our girls a lot of playing time,” said Manistee coach Jaclyn Trahan. “We were shifting some things around, trying people in different positions and really working on the things we want to improve.”

The dominant win represents a bounce-back performance from a loss and a tie from the Chippewas’ last pair of outings.

“We want to keep improving game after game,” Trahan said. “And one of the main things we talked about was starting off strong, setting the tone of the game from the beginning. Hopefully tonight gives us some motivation to keep moving forward.”

Manistee has two more games on tap this week, the first on Wednesday at Muskegon Catholic Central and the second the following evening against the Traverse City Bulldogs at home.

Bobcats fall short on the turf

CLARE — Brethren girls soccer scored first in its game at Clare on Monday. Unfortunately for the Bobcats, the Pioneers scored the next five as Brethren fell 5-1.

“Our heads are still held high,” said Brethren head coach Krystal Magee. “… This game is done and over, but we are definitely not done and over with our season yet. I still have high hopes of bringing home many more wins.”

The game at Clare afforded the Bobcats (3-3) a rare opportunity to play soccer on artificial turf, and Magee felt her players had issues adapting.

“Working with the turf, there’s always a difference,” she said. “That was definitely a different dynamic tonight. It was very misty, it was a little bit slick, but the turf itself seems to throw us for a loop because this is the only game per season that we get experience with turf.”

Brethren got on the board when Heloise Debourse assisted on a goal by Cosima Holler with 15:18 left in the first half. The Pioneers answered back with two scores before halftime and led 2-1 at the break.

“Clare has one girl who literally scored four of their five goals,” Magee said. “She’s really good. I had somebody on her the entire night — kind of playing a man-to-man with her. She is a force to be reckoned with.”

Despite the Pioneers’ five goals, the Bobcats defense played pretty well. Lauren Guenthardt had 21 saves and Magee was pleased with how her defenders played.

“Gabi Pargeon and Eleni Guenther rocked at the defensive end,” Magee said. “They were filling in holes, replacing and had great communication in the back half. I was really happy overall with my defense tonight.”

Clare essentially put the game out of reach with two goals to start the second half to take a 4-1 lead with 20:35 left in the contest. The Pioneers tacked on one more with 45 seconds on the clock.

“My forwards worked their butts off to try to make plays in that front line,” Magee said. “We were able to in the first half, but were unable to follow that up with anything.”

The Bobcats host Big Rapids Crossroads on Thursday at 5 p.m.