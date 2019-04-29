Chips host trio of Lakes 8 Conference foes

MANISTEE — Manistee track hosted a Lakes 8 Conference triple-dual meet Monday, with Muskegon Catholic Central, Muskegon Heights and Muskegon Western Michigan Christian competing.

The Chippewa boys topped Muskegon Heights and Muskegon Catholic Central, but fell to WMC by a score of 76-61. Manistee’s girls also topped Heights and MCC, but fell 92-41 to the Warriors.

Manistee’s Trevor Johns won the 100 with a time of 11.88 seconds. In the 400, Dylan Johnson and Will Elbers finished one and two with times of 58.37 and 58.74, respectively. Anselmo Sarabia took first in the 800 with a time of 2:08.62, while freshman Trevor Mikula’s 2:22.68 was good for third.

Ransom Hoeflinger finished third in the 1,600 with a time of 5 minutes, 5.87 seconds and second in the 3,200 with a 10:56.65. Caiden Cudney’s time of 11:18.44 in the 3,200 was good for third.

The team of Trevor Johns, Johnson, Elbers and Sarabia won the 4×400 relay, finishing in 3:43.09. Elbers, Johnson, Sarabia and Mikula took first in the 4×800 relay with a 9:07.00.

Manistee co-head coach Eric Thuemmel was disappointed with how the boys fared in the other relay events, however.

“We lost to WMC 76-61,” he said. “That’s almost all on handoffs, too. We’ve had so many sprinter injuries and other issues that it’s hard to practice a set relay squad. We had bad exchanges in both the 4×100 and 4×200, and had we won both of those races, that’s a 20 point swing that puts us in front, so I’m pretty disappointed.

“Credit to WMC,” Thuemmel continued. “They’ve got some solid athletes this year, but I still feel our guys can do better.”

Jensen’s throw of 33 feet, 9.5 inches was good for third in the shot put. Sarabia’s leap of 5-4 was good for first in the high jump, while Evan Scarlata’s 5-0 effort was good for third. Sophomore Anderson Johns won the pole vault by clearing 10-6 while Luke Kooy was runner-up with a 9-6. Noah Owens won the long jump with a leap of 18-0.5 and Trac Allen came in second with a 17-1 jump.

On the girls’ side, Jenna Fortier came in second in the 100 with a time of 15.01 seconds while Julia Tabaczka took third with a 15.06. Allie Thomas won the 200 with a 29.33 effort and Haley Reynolds’ 30.87 was good for third place. Noelle Fink won the 400 by finishing in 1:07.88 while Kasey Eckhardt’s 1:10.76 left her in third.

Erin Dorn took second in the 800 with a time of 2:36.79 while Olivia Holtgren placed third with a 2:46.07. Holtgren won the 1,600, finishing in 6:06.32, while Kendahl Wright finished third with a time of 6:34.24. Raegan Codden placed first in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing in 18.53, while Morgan Ju’s 19.98 was good for third.

The Chippewa girls dominated the relays. The team of Codden, Tabaczka, Logan Wayward and Fortier won the 4×100-meter relay with a time of 59.01. Thomas, Eckhardt, Lily Lester and Dorn won both the 4×200 and 4×400 events with times of 2:05.89 and 4:46.12, respectively. Fink, Dorn, Thomas and Holtgren won the 4×800, finishing in 10:42.50.

Wayward won the shot put with a heave of 30 feet, 11 inches, while Ciara Anderson’s 25-8 toss was good for second place. Wayward also won the discus with a PR-throw of 99-2. Fink won the high jump, clearing 4-2 while Ju wound up in third with a 4-foot leap. Wright won the pole vault, clearing 7-0. Freshman Danni Miles took second in the long jump with a 12-2.5 while Wayward’s 12-1 was good for third.

The Chippewas next compete in the Ken Bell Invitational at Traverse City Central Friday at noon.