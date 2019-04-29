Local police to crack down on distracted driving

MANISTEE COUNTY — It only takes two letters to end a life: “OK.”

Distracted driving is a leading cause for traffic crashes around the United States, many of which are fatal.

Police have been educating the public on the dangers of distracted driving through an awareness month initiative. Although the month of April is almost over, local law enforcement agencies are teaming up on Tuesday to remind drivers to pay attention to the roadway.

“We have a collaborative effort to focus on distracted driving,” said Manistee County sheriff John O’Hagan. “When you drive and look around, you might see a lot of it. The phones, the heads going down and the distractions. What we have learned in the past is that accidents happen when we get distracted.”

The Michigan State Police, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Department of Public Safety, Manistee County Sheriff’s Office and City of Manistee Police will take to the streets on Tuesday to watch out for distracted drivers. Patrol vehicles will be seen throughout the day from Merkey Road to M-55.

“We are going to focus on some areas within the city limits,” O’Hagan said. “We will focus more on busy intersections where we seem to have more accidents, and in and around the schools. We want the people to know that we are out there.”

According to the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center, Michigan saw a 57 percent increase in distracted driving crashes and a 67 percent increase in fatalities from those crashes from 2016-17.

In 2017, there were 20,115 crashes in Michigan involving distracted driving, resulting in 72 fatalities. Locally, the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office reported 44 distracted driving related traffic crashes in 2017.

“There are statistics out there that say the number one killer for teens are car crashes, so distracted driving plays into that,” O’Hagan said. “The phone is our lifeline in this day and age. If you are driving down the road and you don’t want to touch the phone but it rings, the first thing you want to do is look at it.”

This impromptu law enforcement effort, O’Hagan said, could transpire into an initiative that’s done more frequently. The main focus is to spread awareness, educate and prevent potential deadly crashes.

“It’s not like we do not already do this, but we are collaborating together,” O’Hagan said. “We want to get the word out there that we are out there doing this. I am sure some people will say there’s other things we could be working on, but when it comes to crashes and our young drivers, I think this is pretty important.”

Distracted driving could be anything from sending a text message, answering a phone call, eating while driving or even slowing down to watch a traffic crash nearby.

“There’s different types of distractions,” O’Hagan said. “In my career I have seen eyebrows getting plucked, lottery tickets getting scratched and I have seen the newspaper spread out over the steering wheel.”

When it comes to safe driving, police recommend drivers wait to answer text messages, put the phone on silent or to pull over on the side of the road before answering.

“People should put their phones on silent,” O’Hagan said. “I do not think that there’s any call that you need to answer right then and there when you are driving, even if it’s an absolute emergency.”