Looking Back

20 YEARS AGO

Award winners

Onekama yearbook staff are winners of the Spartan Award for the 1998 yearbook and received 10 other first place awards for the publication. Accepting the awards were: Sally Manke, Alison Chase, Collin Fink, Emily Manke, Emily Tompke, Beth Diesing, Becky Skiera, Sarah Wild, Adam Graham and Eric Sedelmaier.

40 YEARS AGO

Planting trees

Volunteers at the Manistee Kennel Club planted trees at the county animal shelter on Franklin Road this past weekend. The club donated 21 shrubs and pine trees. Money for the trees was earned through the club’s many programs.

“The Lord of the Rings” at the Vogue

Now playing at the Vogue Theatre is Ralph Bakshi’s animated “The Lord of the Rings” based on the novels “The Fellowship of the Ring” and “The Two Towers”. Showtimes are 7 p.m. and 9 p.m

60 YEARS AGO

Big street sale

The special events committee of the Manistee County Cancer Society is having a sale on May 1 starting at 1 p.m. in front of the Manistee County Savings Bank. All the money realized from this event will be retained for use in Manistee County. Last year’s sale brought $600. School children throughout the county have been asked to bring contributions of potatoes, vegetables or other produce.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum