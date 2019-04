MANISTEE — The League of Women Voters will present the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy on May 8.

A presentation will be made by Kate Pearson, of the GTRLC, will speak about their efforts to protect local land, rivers, lakes and streams.

The event will be held at the Manistee National Golf Course at 4797 Grant Highway in Manistee. There will be a social hour at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m.

Reservations must be made by May 1.