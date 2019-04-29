Manistee takes second at home conference meet

Chips’ Anderson cards 40 to earn match medal

MANISTEE — Cold, wet and windy… not quite the formula for an ideal day on the golf course, but Manistee still managed to put together some solid rounds to finish second in a Lakes 8 Conference meet at Manistee National on Monday.

“Sometimes you have to grind them out, and that’s what the kids did today,” said Manistee coach Mike Swanson. “They tried their hardest and played the best they could, given the conditions.”

The Chippewas shot a combined 181, just short of winner Ludington’s 171 while Western Michigan Christian took third and Muskegon Catholic Central fourth. Orchard View was unable to attend due to transportation issues.

“Ludington’s good this year,” Swanson said. “They’re putting up quite a challenge for us.”

Manistee’s Ethan Anderson was the match medalist, carding the day’s low score of 40 on the front nine at Manistee National’s Canthooke Valley course.

“Ethan’s a solid player,” Swanson said. “He hit all his shots today, and we know he’s capable of that any time out. He’s getting to mid-season form pretty quickly.”

Anderson was followed by teammates Jayden O’Hagan (43), Caleb Adamski (48) and Rocco Staszczak (50) to round out the team score, while Mason Adamski (51) and Raven Winter (53) also played.

“What we’re getting from our team so far this year — which is nice — is different players stepping up on different days,” Swanson said. “So now we’re just looking forward to when we all put it together for the same round of golf.”

Manistee is next slated to play Friday at Lake City.