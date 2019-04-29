Home / Local News / Manistee’s spring tradition

Manistee’s spring tradition

Routine cleaning was completed on the Maple Street Bridge on Monday, lasting until late in the afternoon. (Michelle Graves/News Advocate)

Maple Street Bridge receives annual cleaning, maintenance

MANISTEE — The opening day of baseball, the first robin, flowers blooming … these things all signify the spring season. But Manistee also has a local tradition.

Even though the first freighter of the year came through the Manistee River Channel (another annual event) on April 5, Manistee Department of Public Works performed annual cleaning and maintenance on the Maple Street Bridge on Monday.

The metal grate area was hosed down to remove any salt or debris that was collected over the winter months.

The bridge was closed to traffic from about 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Maple Street Bridge was closed to traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday for regular cleaning and maintenance. (Michelle Graves/News Advocate)

Posted by Michelle Graves

Michelle is the managing editor of the Manistee News Advocate. You can reach her at (231) 398-3106 or mgraves@pioneergroup.com.

