Manistee’s spring tradition

Maple Street Bridge receives annual cleaning, maintenance

MANISTEE — The opening day of baseball, the first robin, flowers blooming … these things all signify the spring season. But Manistee also has a local tradition.

Even though the first freighter of the year came through the Manistee River Channel (another annual event) on April 5, Manistee Department of Public Works performed annual cleaning and maintenance on the Maple Street Bridge on Monday.

The metal grate area was hosed down to remove any salt or debris that was collected over the winter months.

The bridge was closed to traffic from about 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.