Marilla Museum and Pioneer Place announce new season

MARILLA TOWNSHIP — The Marilla Historical Society is pleased to be open for visitors each Saturday beginning May 4, and ending with the last Saturday in October.

The hours are from noon to 4 p.m. Step back in time and enter the doors of Pioneer Place. There are five historic buildings included in the tour, so provide ample time to enjoy experiencing them.

Just having a seat around the kitchen table and taking in the quiet surroundings gives guests just a little whisper of life lived over a hundred years ago. As visitors progress from one area of the museum to another, they will be delighted with what’s in store.

A special event, “Founders Day,” will also take place from 1-4 p.m. on June 29. It will include theme focused displays, live music, a delectable meal, tours and special programming that highlights the stories of the brave and hearty souls that initiated a community.

There will be a silent auction with a feature item being a quilt, which will be prepared for the event. The proceeds from the event will help support the Historical Society’s efforts of maintaining a fine museum that preserves the rural heritage of Manistee County.

In addition, an offering that has delighted many guests is “Tea and Tour” at Marilla Museum and Pioneer Place. This is a private tour outside of regular visiting hours. It includes dessert, fresh fruit, cheese and tea in the kitchen of the 1870s Pioneer House, first person stories from the past and touring of the museum spaces. Call (231) 362-3430 for scheduling and for further information.

To learn more about what the museum offers, visit marillahistory.com. There will be more details about Founder’s Day as programming plans are confirmed.