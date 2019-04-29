MMS students learn about Inuit culture

MANISTEE — Nothing drives home an educational point more than the ability for students to actually see an exhibit of what they are studying in the classroom.

The Manistee Middle School teaching staff did that recently for 106 students when they traveled to the Dennos Museum in Traverse City to view the Inuit Cultural Tour. It was an opportunity for the students to not only see exhibits that were on display, but to actually take part in some hands-on activities that were done by the Inuit people.

“The Inuit are Native Americans of northern Canada,” said MMS teacher Joel Smith. “The students learned about the art of the Inuits which includes printmaking and sculpture. They also learned about areas of the Inuits’ culture such as the games they play, their ways of life, their history and their traditions.”

What drove home the point more for the students was the way they went about learning about the Inuit culture.

“All of the learning was done through active hands-on learning including an Inuit soap carving project the students did,” said Smith.

Smith said the trip was a perfect fit for the sixth grade curriculum. This is the 10th year the MMS has been making the trip and one of the many reasons they keep going back is because the staff at the Dennos turn it into a great learning experience.

“The museum and their docent volunteers always do an amazing job of making the students feel welcomed and valued,” said Smith. “This trip fits in perfectly with our curriculum by learning about physical and human geography and how the natural environment can affect every aspect of a person’s culture and life.”

Besides the hands-on projects the students also had the opportunity to explore the permanent art collection of the museum.

“We were able to view the 2019 Northwest Michigan Regional Juried Exhibition pieces, the Orna Ben-Ami: Entire Life in a Package exhibits,” said Smith. “The students also discussed and sought out modern sculptures, paintings and other arts. In addition we got to spend time in the Discovery Gallery where they could use technology and music.”

Student Gabe Weber said all aspects of the trip proved to be educational for him.

“We learned about another culture, another world and some amazing people that lived in the hardest conditions known to man,” said Weber. “My favorite part was the experience of it all. It was great to be there reliving what they did and what they said.”

Fellow student Dominick Keson agreed that it taught him a great deal about the people and their culture.

“I learned about how they survived in the cold by building igloos to stay warm,” he said. “My favorite thing there was all the cool carvings and the statutes.”

For student Haliegh Mikkelsen the artwork proved to be intriguing.

“My favorite part was when I was looking at the art I saw a lot of emotion and specific details that blew my mind,” said Mikkelsen.

Students also enjoyed learning what the Inuits would do for fun. Aubrey Rischel said she thought it was interesting to see how they had fun.

“I learned that for their entertainment they would play a lot of games that did not require a lot of space, mainly because they did not have a lot of it inside during the winter,” said Rischel. “The games would work on their stamina, strength and speed.”

Olivia Thomas felt if was fun to see how doing the Inuit activities would bring out the creativity of her fellow students.

“My favorite part was when we made sculptures out of soap,” she said. “It was fun to see everyone’s different ideas come to life and some were pretty cool.”

Smith said they were grateful for some funding that made the trip possible for the students.

“The field trip was made much more affordable by a $500 grant from the Dennos Museum and a $500 Arts & Culture grant from the Michigan Youth Arts and Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs,” said Smth.