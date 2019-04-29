Onekama Consolidated Schools band concert May 7

ONEKAMA — The Onekama Consolidated Schools will present its spring concert at 6:30 p.m. on May 7 at the school cafetorium.

The concert will feature a performance by the fifth grade band playing familiar songs and rounds. Also performing their music from the recent solo festival will be soloists Jazlyn Madsen, (eighth grade), Scott Hauswirth (ninth grade) and DeeAnn Gardner, (12th grade).

The middle school band will present “Beautiful Spring” by Weber and the Senior High Ensemble will perform chamber works by J. S. Bach, W.A. Mozart and Edvard Grieg. The groups will then combine for a rendition of Songs from The Legend of Zelda, arranged by OCS band director Joy Smith, and close with Avenger by Rob Grice.

The concert is free and all are invited to attend.