Science Olympiad teams compete at state competition

EAST LANSING — Young scientific minds were at their best over the weekend when the Manistee High School and Manistee Catholic Central Junior High Science Olympiad teams competed in the state finals at Michigan State University.

Manistee High School’s Herptology team of Eleanor Scarlata and Kiera Raymond brought home a first place medal in their division. Raymond also teamed with with Nicole Weaver to earn a third place medal in Write It/Do It as the top efforts for the Chippewas.

Coaches Kevin Postma and Bridget Warnke were very proud of the team’s effort all year. Manistee captured a regional title that allowed them to qualify in the state finals where they went up against the best of the best in teams from around the state.

“Overall, we placed 30th out of all the divisions,” said Postma. “While we celebrate the success of the team this year, it is the journey that is the most important. Work, frustration, perseverance, tinkering and collaboration are the important achievements that don’t make the scoreboard but were achieved by all.”

Other top finishes for Manistee came in Proteins where Mason Schaubroeck, Brynn O’Donnell and Roger Lind came in ninth place, while the Mission Possible team of Titus Lind and Solana Postma were in 12th place.

Manistee’s Water Quality team of Postma and Scarlata finished in 14th place and the Thermodynamics team of O’Donnell and Katie Huber were in 15th place. The Chippewas Anatomy and Physiology team of Maddie Verheek and Scarlata finished in 17th place.

“This is a great group of students that have studied and worked so hard,” said Postma. “As coaches, we have seen over the years how influential the Science Olympiad experience can be for students as they go deeper into subjects then where their classes take them and many times it has lead to career choices.”

Postma praised the efforts of seniors Kiera Raymond, Heather Antal, Mia Briske, Nicole Weaver and Katie Huber.

“They have all added so much to building our team and making it successful,” said Postma.

The trip turned out to be an interesting one for the Manistee Catholic Central Junior High team which was hit with a flu bug. Despite that setback, the rest of the team still battled hard in the competition and also were the winners of a regional crown this year.

“We had a new group of kids and I am very proud of their accomplishments,” said coach Michelle McComb. “We had several events who placed in the middle areas of 20th to 40th place.”

McComb said it was a great learning experience for the younger students and should benefit them in the future.

“For some of the kids, that was their first look at what the state competition looks like,” said McComb. “The kids now know what to expect at the state level and are ready to step up their game next year.”

McComb said several of their teams did well at the state tournament.

The Write it Do It team of Elena Pizana and Verda Korzeniewski finished in 23rd place, while the Thermodynamics team of Matt Gunia and Pizana as well as the Roller Coaster team of Josie Ziehm and Ashley VanAelst came in 33rd place. The Poisons and Potions team of Korzeniewski and Abby Logan as well as the Road Scholar team of Brendan McComb and Alex Shriver came in 39th.

McComb praised the efforts of all the mentors this year that helped prepare the team for the regional and state competition.

“I am very thankful for the support we’ve received from our mentors and parents who stepped up to help get our students to the state level,” said McComb. “We competed against 60 teams from schools of all sizes with MCC being one of the smallest to attend at this level.”