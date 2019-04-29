To perpetuate in Manistee the sound of a great industry

While today many of us might glance at our watch or phone for what time it is, many of the laborers of yesteryear went by the sound of a whistle that would tell them when to begin or end their work day.

As Manistee was surrounded by various factories, the sound of a loud whistle was a regular occurence. To this end, it was said that one of the most recognized whistles in all of Manistee was the one that was located on the far east end of River Street.

In early 1878, Louis Sands, who had already been operating several sawmills in Manistee, decided to purchase the gang sawmill (called “gang” because the saws employed were able to hold numerous blades…thus cut more timber) located at the east end of River Street. After changing hands several times in roughly 30 years, Sands spent several months renovating the sawmill.

On May 25, 1878 the Manistee Advocate published a description of the renovated mill:

“The Gang Mill which is the largest in Manistee, when running to full capacity cuts 175,000 feet of lumber per day, besides a large number of lath and pickets. It has two gangs of 23 saws each, two large circulars to gang edgers, one gang bolter, one gang lath mill, and a picket mill. The number of men employed is 85 whose wages amount to $4,000 a month.”

With the sale of the property, the newest addition to the Sands lumber dynasty had also acquired a three chime steam whistle which was originally installed alongside the mill in the early 1870s by the previous owners, partners Tyson and Sweet.

As the decades passed the sound of that well-worn work whistle at the gang mill of Louis Sands eventually faded and stopped altogether due to the fact that the good timber had all been cut. With that said, the gang mill of Louis Sands ceased operation in the early spring of 1925. In May of that year it was announced that the factory would be sold for junk.

An article published in the Manistee News Advocate on May 8, 1925 provides details:

“The old mill and the remains of the salt block and the Sand Salt & Lumber Company’s River Street plant were sold yesterday. It was announced today. The sale does not include the site, but merely the removable property.

“The new owners, Louis Levinsohn of Saginaw and Joseph Hirschfield of Bay City, will salvage what lumber, wood and old iron they can from the buildings. The salt block has already been largely torn down, but a considerable part of it still remains.

“The machinery in the mill had previously been sold and some of it removed by the buyers.

“The work of wrecking the structures and salvaging the material will begin in the near future, it is expected.”

Sometime during the next eight days, managers of the Manistee Iron Works purchased the gang mill’s whistle and began using it for their onsite factory whistle.

The following description, published in the Manistee News Advocate on May 16, 1925, speaks of the impact that the whistle had on the people of 1925 and how the past (in a roundaboutsort of way) really never goes away:

“Echoes of a virile past. The low sonorous tone of a strangely familiar whistle sounded upon the city this morning. It was a new sound to the younger generation here, who heard it and subconsciously conjectured that a ship was blowing its harbor signal. But to the older citizens whose sons and daughters are now matured, the tone was half familiar, half awakening. As though they had slept for a long, long time and had greeted the morning of a different era.

“The Manistee Iron Works now owns the Sands “gang” mill whistle.

“They bought it from the recent purchasers of the property. It was salvage to the owners, but to all ‘old timers’ here it is a relic of the region’s timber days and its sound this morning disturbed them. They half expected to see wide shouldered men swinging down a corduroy road toward the sawmill. To the “old timers” came pictures of tall straight pines, a river full of tug boats, the fragrance of new sawdust, and the zang of a saw as it ripped through a log.

“And always as the Iron Works whistle greets the young workers of today, ‘old timer’ will squint his eyes along some wood road of years and years ago.

“The whistle was purchased, officials of the Iron Works said, to perpetuate in Manistee the sound of a great industry. It was blown twice this morning for a salute and Iron Works men who went to Orchard Beach to listen to it, declare it could be heard as plainly there as in the city. It had been in use on the Sands Salt & Lumber Company and is still a good whistle. The whistle will be blown to the second with Western Union standard time at 6:55 a.m. (one blast), two blasts at 7 a.m., one blast at noon, one at 12:55 p.m. and two at 1 p.m.”

In late July of 1954, the gang mill whistle was acquired by the Manistee County Historical Museum and put on display at the grounds of the Water Works Museum. However, decades later it was stolen from the aforementioned grounds providing for an unfit end to a unique Manistee artifact.