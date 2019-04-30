Benzie Central bond would solve challenges facing Crystal Lake Elementary

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the final article in a multipart series will focus on a 30-year bond proposal that would increase tax levies by 0.5 mills. If approved on May 7, the bond would raise the tax levy to 3.0 mills from the current tax levy of 2.5 mills. In turn, this 0.5 mill increase ($25 per year for a home valued at $100,000) would provide Benzie County Central Schools $47.85 million to upgrade its educational facilities.

By Robert Myers

Pioneer News Network

BENZIE COUNTY – It has taken new principal Brooke Capser less than a year to fall in love with the students, staff and community at Crystal Lake Elementary, however, the building is another matter.

Many staff members have worked there more than a decade. Even if they haven’t, they are all well aware of its shortcomings. Now, the building is abuzz with the possibility that the community could vote to provide Benzie County Central Schools the funds to construct a new building on the high school campus to replace Crystal Lake Elementary.

One of the more talked about issues Crystal Lake currently faces is its shared gymnasium and cafeteria space.

“We are completely organized around our lunch schedule,” Capser said. “We don’t have the opportunity to use our lunch room and have physical education at the same time. That’s a huge limitation. Instruction could still be happening for PE at that time, if we had that space.”

In addition to the limitations on gym class, students also cannot use the gym for indoor recess during many parts of the day. It takes about two hours to rotate all grades through lunch. At lunch, conditions are far from ideal.

“If you come in during lunch time you’ll see that the little kids often stand, because the benches move away from the tables. They can’t reach their food, so they stand and eat,” Capser said.

Crystal Lake’s current tables fold up into the walls and are decades old. The school cannot replace them, because they would have no where to put the tables outside of the gym.

Capser also said a new cafeteria setup to provide better flow and efficiency could go a long ways.

“Kids only get 20 minutes to eat. If they spend five minutes of that standing in line waiting to get their food, then they only have 15 minutes,” Capser said. “We want to create healthy eating habits, not sit down and eat as much as you can put in your face. Learning how to sit at a table, have a conversation and have manners – we want to teach them these things.”

Designs for a new elementary building on the elementary campus would solve these issues and then some, by providing a separate cafeteria and a regulation gym.

Staff members also have many other concerns when it comes to space. With all classrooms filled with students, the school lacks spaces where students can collaborate in small groups or get help from support staff. Oftentimes, staff and administration cannot even find places to meet.

Not only could a new elementary building solve these problems to provide a more conducive environment, but its location on the high school campus could also provide additional opportunities.

“Right now, we have a third grader who is rocking it and would benefit from some fourth or fifth grade instruction. We send them up to that classroom, but once they get to the fifth grade, we can’t do that anymore,” Capser said. “Being on the same campus would allow me to call the sixth grade teacher and see if we could send that student over to their class. That would be really nice to have.”

District superintendent Matt Olson added that he would like to see larger classrooms and classrooms designed to suit the students they support.

“A kindergarten or a preschool room looks different than a fourth of fifth grade room,” Olson said. “You need more square footage with the littler kids.”

The space needs may be primary, but Capser noted that the interior of the building also presents challenges simply because of its age. Toilets often must be flushed multiple times to avoid backflow, and the heating system causes frequent headaches.

“This winter, we have battled with rooms being too cold, heat not working in them at all, and rooms roasting kids out and them having to open the windows because we can’t get the heat regulated,” Capser said. “When the heat (in my office is going), it’s so loud that you can’t even have a conversation.”

There are also safety concerns. Crystal Lake keeps its exterior doors locked during the school day, and each classroom has a boot security device to secure the door, but it has notable flaws. For one, specific wings of the building cannot be locked down. Also, the classrooms were constructed with large window spaces next to the doors.

Outside of the building, safety is an even greater concern. To access the upper elementary playground, students must cross Severance Street. Capser referred to the parking lot situation for arriving and departing students, where there is limited parking space and students frequently cross the bus loading zone when being dropped off or picked up by their parents, as a “disaster.”

“It’s congested. Bus drivers have voiced their opinion on how stressful it is that they are going to run over someone, because people just walk (in front of them). There’s just a lot happening right there,” Capser said. “We do the best we can, but it’s still just a lot happening in the front area.”

In the leadup to the May 7 vote on the proposal, Crystal Lake staff have had the opportunity to raise these and other concerns with architects. The in-depth process has allowed that design for a new building (which would account for roughly 40 percent of the bond funds) would specifically serve the needs of the school and community.

“They were really receptive. They wanted us to prioritize what we wanted to see in a school, so we felt like we were really involved in the process,” said fifth grade teacher Kyle Ross. “We took the time to research what was important and what other schools were like.”