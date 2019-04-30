Business plan financials covered SCORE workshop

TRAVERSE CITY — Join SCORE Traverse City for a free business workshop, “Building Your Business Plan — The Financials” slated for this month.

The workshop will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 7 in the McGuire Community Room at the Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere Avenue in Traverse City.

The Business Plan Series is for people who would like some hands-on assistance and tools for building a comprehensive business plan.

Creating a business plan can be a daunting ordeal, but it is the most important part of planning. Bring a laptop or notebook, as you will work on your own personal business plan and get hands-on assistance.

In the fourth workshop of the Business Plan series, all the basic financial statements will be addressed. Learn to better understand a future business and get instruction on how to complete templates for start-up costs and financial planning.

SCORE workshops fill up fast and space is limited! Visit www.traverscity.score.org to reserve a seat.