Cadillac man arrested after causing injury in serious crash

CADILLAC — A 30-year-old man was arrested in relation to a traffic crash in Wexford County on Saturday, which seriously injured a Copemish woman.

Troopers from the Cadillac Post were sent to the intersection of M-115 and 32 Road in Selma Township on Saturday.

The investigation revealed that a Ford Ranger pickup truck was traveling on east on 32 Road, and failed to stop at the stop sign at M-115. A Chevy passenger car was headed northwest on M-115. The two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Chevy, a 63-year-old woman, was airlifted to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. Christopher Truax, of Cadillac, was the driver of the pickup truck. Truax sustained injuries, but sought his own medical treatment.

Troopers determined Truax was responsible for the crash, and that his driver’s license had been previously suspended.

The report was sent to the Wexford County Prosecutor, who issued a felony warrant charging Truax with operating while suspended, revoked or denied; and causing serious injury.

Truax was lodged in the Wexford County Jail.