Local midwife, Nurses Association respond to news of Manistee Hospital maternity unit closure

MANISTEE — Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital announced today that it will close its maternity unit on May 31, a decision resulting in the loss of around 15 jobs in the hospital and clinic.

“The decision to close the OB unit in Manistee was made after much deliberation,” Manistee Hospital CEO James Barker said in a press release. “Our goal is to ensure the long-term sustainability of the hospital while ensuring excellent, safe care for all patients.”

Manistee-area women will still be able to receive prenatal and postnatal care in Manistee through Munson, but maternity patients will give birth at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital’s Family Birth Center.

Manistee Obstetrics and Gynecology clinicians Stephanie Fitzgerald, D.O., and Christina Bookheimer, F.N.P., will continue to provide pregnancy care and a range of services for women of all ages.

Ronald Joanette, M.D., will transition to employment with Cadillac Hospital, where he will continue OB/GYN practice and attend births. Marian Fuller, M.D., announced earlier this year that she would be leaving Manistee Hospital at the end of May to pursue other career opportunities.

Pediatric care, from newborn to young adult, will continue to be offered by Manistee Hospital’s pediatricians and family medicine providers.

“Our Human Resources team has met with the affected employees and provided information on job opportunities throughout the Munson Healthcare system,” Barker said. “We understand this change will be concerning to expectant families. Manistee Hospital staff will do everything they can to ease the transition and ensure women receive the care they need and have the best possible birth experience.”

DECLINING BIRTHS

The number of births at Manistee Hospital has been on a steady decline. Operating maternity services has long been challenging for rural hospitals, Barker said.

“With the upcoming departure of one of our OB physicians, we needed to revisit the model for maternity care and regionalizing the service made sense,” Barker said. “With fewer and fewer births, it has become difficult to maintain OB services. In March, we experienced an all-time low of only six births.”

Manistee Hospital has witnessed a decline from over 200 births to around 150 births per year, said Julie Mueller, Munson Manistee director of marketing and public relations.

“With Dr. Marian Fuller leaving Manistee Hospital, we expect that number to drop even further,” she said in an email. “We would need to deliver about 350 babies to break even financially on OB services.”

Currently, Mueller said the hospital is losing about $750,000 each year through its obstetrics unit.

“With the expected drop in volume next year, we estimate a loss of about $1.2 million,” said Mueller.

In recent years, Cadillac Hospital has performed nearly twice as many births as Manistee Hospital.

COMMUNITY RESPONSE

Jennifer Cameron, certified nurse midwife of Manistee’s Transitions Women’s Wellness Center, said she first heard of the news from Munson Manistee this morning, and immediately started to plan for an influx of patients.

“We are ready,” Cameron said. “Just this week I hired a regularly scheduled office assistant. She is going to free up a lot of my time. As the need arises I will be able to hire additional staff.”

Cameron said the practice averages five to six births a month. However, if another provider were hired then they could handle double that amount.

“That’s pretty busy for a midwife nurse center practice,” she said. “If I could get a second provider in here I could probably get up to 10 or 12 a month.”

For high risk pregnancies or emergencies, patient care would need to be transferred to a different area hospital. However, Cameron said Munson Manistee was previously the closest option.

“As far as the risk status, I can still take low and medium risk patients and the high risk I am going to have to send to the closest hospital, whether that’s Ludington, Cadillac or Traverse City I do not know,” she said. “It’s the patient’s choice.”

Kristina Protasiewicz, president of the nurses’ union at Manistee Hospital, made a statement on behalf of the Michigan Nurses Association this afternoon.

“As nurses, we are gravely concerned about the impact that cutting the obstetrics department will have on our patients and our community,” Protasiewicz stated in a press release. “This is yet another example of executives at Munson Manistee focusing on the bottom-line rather than quality patient care.

“We are calling on James Barker to stop the closure until the administration discusses the impact of their plans with nurses and our community.”

PATIENT CARE

Munson Manistee providers will not be delivering babies at Cadillac Hospital, said Mueller, but laboring women will be attended by the provider on call at their birth location.

“Patients who choose to receive prenatal care at Manistee Obstetrics and Gynecology and plan to deliver at the Cadillac Family Birth Center will have the opportunity to visit the facility and meet the care team during their pregnancy,” said Mueller.

In case of emergencies, Manistee Hospital will still be available to expectant mothers in need.

“Patients will receive guidance from their provider about when to leave for the hospital, and will be encouraged to take weather into account as well,” said Mueller. “Manistee Hospital’s emergency room will of course be available for any medical emergencies, but an ER is not the optimal location for a birth. Our ER staff will receive additional training on assessing pregnant women.”

Patients will receive additional information in the mail and may also call their provider’s office to discuss their care.