Looking Back

40 YEARS AGO

Snow fences gone

City workers were out in full force this morning continuing to remove snowfences from the city’s beaches. Barring any unforeseen May blizzards, the fences will soon be cleared, rolled and stored away until next winter.

Local man graduates from dental school

Richard A. Bobian, son of Artin and Beatrice Bobian, has graduated from the University of Michigan School of Dentistry. Bobian received his doctor of dental science degree at commencement ceremonies held in Ann Arbor on April 29. He was one of 200 dental and dental hygiene students graduated from the dental school, the third largest in the United States.

60 YEARS AGO

Rengo to take part in municipal league session

Municipal officials from a 13-county area will assemble in Traverse City on May 7 for the annual meeting of Region VIII of the Michigan Municipal League. Attending will be mayors, village presidents councilmen, and other elected and appointed officials from League member cities and villages. The second session will be devoted to “Industrial Promotion”. Village President R.E. Rengo of Kaleva will serve as moderator.

80 YEARS AGO

Let’s dance!

A large and enthusiastic crowd attended the first community dance at the town hall on Wednesday evening celebrating their victory at the recent election after several years of controversy over the privilege of holding dances in the hall. About 25 guests from Kaleva attended. The next dance will be held on May 10.

Band director honored again

Charles O’Donnell, director of the Manistee Iron Works Band, has received word that he has been honored for the fourth consecutive year by being appointed to take charge of all bands, approximately 15 in number, and to direct the massed band of about 800 pieces at the Knights of Templar state conclave in Jackson on June 6.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum