Making shipping history

Iver Bright first oceangoing freight to visit Manistee in nearly 50 years

MANISTEE — Manistee residents and visitors saw a rare sight the past few days.

Iver Bright was the first oceangoing freighter to visit Manistee in 47 years when she arrived on Sunday afternoon; the vessel departed on Tuesday morning.

Iver Bright is registered in Breskens, Netherlands. She was built in 2012 in Ulsan, South Korea, for the Vroon B.V company of Breda, the Netherlands, according to the Facebook page “Manistee, MI Vessel Traffic.”

The ship arrived off Manistee with a load of 6,000 tons of asphalt flux from Sarnia, Ontario, for Rieth-Riley/Interstate Asphalt. Ashton Marine’s tugboat Candace Elise came up from Muskegon to assist her into the harbor.

The ship can carry 6,000 tons of asphalt, bitumen, fuel oil or coal tar at a draft of 21 feet. Her cargo tanks are heated and capable of maintaining a temperature of 446 degrees Fahrenheit, to keep the asphalt in liquid form. The ship is 366 feet long and 60 feet wide. Her crew hails from the Netherlands and the Philippines.

The Russian freighter Tolya Komar was the last oceangoing freighter to visit Manistee, when she docked at what is now the TES — Filer City dock in 1972 to load periclase for Europe.

“In December, the Mcasphalt tug/barges Everlast/Norman Mcleod and Leo A. McArthur/John J. Carrick, which usually visit Manistee to deliver asphalt were chartered (borrowed) by Algoma Tankers to haul cargo for their interests,” according to Manistee, MI Vessel Traffic. “This left Suncor without a vessel to haul their asphalt cargoes. Suncor chartered the Iver Bright, as there were no suitable Canadian or American vessels to haul their product. When the charter expires this year, Iver Bright will return to the ocean.”