MCC students hold annual Famous Americans Wax Museum

MANISTEE — Anyone walking into the Manistee Catholic Central Media Center on Tuesday morning might have had good reason to do a double take at what they encountered.

To one side stood race car driver Danica Patrick, while Abe Lincoln complete with stove pipe hat was talking to students and computer genius Bill Gates was telling everyone who would listen how he made a billion dollars with his computer software.

What was actually taking place was Nick Fedder’s fifth grade class was taking part in their fourth annual Famous Americans Wax Museum. This fun project gives Fedder’s students the opportunity to study the lives of these famous individuals, write a report on it and then dress up as those individuals.

When fellow K-12 students, parents and relatives would come along and want to learn more about these famous individuals all they had to do was drop a coin in their box to get a verbal presentation on that person.

“The coins the students donate will all be going to benefit Homeward Bound Animal Shelter and St. Jude’s Research Hospital, which are the two charities the students actually selected,” said Fedder.

Fedder said the students showed great imagination in selecting who they wanted to learn about.

“There is a wide variety again this year as we have everything including presidents, sports stars, billionaires, children authors and so much more,” said Fedder. “Some of the kids knew going in who they wanted to be having witnessed it last year. I usually provide them with a potential list of people if they don’t have one.”

Fedder said the students discuss it a little bit with their parents, but a lot had their own ideas this years. Although it is a very fun activity for the students it also has a very strong educational component to it.

“What they have to do for their learning station tri-fold board is to have two different poems that they have have to make up, find a quote from their famous American and then I also have them make up a movie poster if they were creating a movie of their favorite person’s life,” said Fedder. “They have to make up a name for their movie and put a tag line on it as well.”

After they do a research paper, the students then must create a costume to do their best to look like that particular person. What amazes many of those who attend the Famous Americans Wax Museum is the great length the students go to in making a costume that looks just like the celebrities.

Fedder said it doesn’t take much work to get the students excited about the project.

“The kids look forward to it every year and so do I,” said Fedder. “We start it in March and between then and now we do some reading, writing and social studies all mixed into one. It is something that is great across all the curriculum.”

Student Regan Leiffers picked NASCAR driver Danica Patrick as the person she wanted to emulate.

“She kind of inspires me as you don’t see a lot of girl drivers,” said Leiffers.”So I really wanted to do her because she is kind of unique.”

Classmate Nathaniel Barnett it was a matter of looking to his favorite author — Dr. Seuss.

“I picked him because he was interesting in that he wrote so many books for children,” said Barnett.

For Amara Sytek it was a sweet tooth selection of who she wanted to learn about in Hershey’s Chocolate founder Milton Hershey.

“I choose him because I like candy,” she said.

It was obvious that Landyn Kequom likes athletics. When he was looking for a famous person he settled on professional football player Peyton Manning, but he also learned something new about his idol.

“I picked him because he is a football player and someone I know more about,” said Kequom. “I learned that he is a college football Hall of Famer.”

American professional motorsports competitor Travis Pastrana was the selection of Andrew Potter.

“I like riding four wheelers and dirt bikes and he is into all that stuff,” said Potter.

For Evan Harvey it was an easy selection as he wanted someone who was famous and very successful at business. The natural choice for him was Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

“I knew a bit about him and how he created Microsoft,” said Harvey. “I learned that he had up to $100 billion and that he talks a lot about success.”

All the students taking part this year were hoping that some day in the future some Manistee Catholic Central student may be talking about them on Famous American Wax Museum Day.