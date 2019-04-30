Onekama board to interview 3 for interim superintendent

ONEKAMA — The Onekama Consolidated Schools Board of Education took action on Monday evening to interview three prospective candidates to fill an interim superintendent position for the district.

Prior to taking that action, the board first voted to contract for the services of Michigan Leadership Institute’s regional president Mike Hill to assist them in the process. Hill, who retired recently after a 31-year career as superintendent of the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, will assist the Onekama board in the process of finding an interim and permanent superintendent.

Board of education president Sally Koon said a superintendent search is a very detailed process, which is why the voted to bring on Hill to assist them.

“It is an important process as I think the hiring of a superintendent is one of the most important jobs of the board,” said Koon. “Having someone like the Michigan Leadership Institute is just a wonderful group and tool in doing this process of interviewing the candidates and even after we hire someone in getting the new person working into the job.”

Hill said he looks forward to working with the district on finding an interim superintendent.

“I will work in collaboration with the board of education and the school community for a two phase process,” said Hill. “Phase I is the interim part-time superintendent process and Phase II is the permanent superintendent administrator process. That second process will be determined over the course the 2019-20 school year to determine what that position will look like into the future.”

Hill said he expects the second phase will take a lot of research, data and community input to determine the profile and position.

“I will be with the district for quite some time and am really looking forward to working with them, as they are a very proud school district,” said Hill.

Board of education members were informed at the March Board of Education meeting that current superintendent Kevin Hughes will be retiring when his contract expires in June, prompting the board to start the process to find a replacement on their own.

Another major challenge was Manistee County Business Cooperative finance director Kris Mauntler informed the board at the same time that the district is facing a $180,000 to $200,000 deficit in the 2019-20 budget that could result in staff layoffs. That prompted the board to seek a one-year interim superintendent to save funds and then to look at possibly hiring a permanent replacement for the 2020-21 school year.

At an April 8 special meeting the board agreed to advertise for an interim position. The position they had posted on several educational websites, including the school website, calls for a part-time interim superintendent of 100 days per fiscal year (two days a week) beginning on July 1. The position’s salary would be determined by qualifications and experience with a range of $35,000 to $50,000 and applications were due on Monday.

Six applications were received for the interim position which they discussed in closed session on Monday with Hill to determine who the board would like to interview.

“At the request of the applicants the board went into closed session,” said Hill. “When they came out in open session they made a motion to offer interviews for three of the six candidates. Those (one-hour) interviews will take place on May 20 in the media center beginning at 5:30 p.m. All the interviews will be open to the public.”

The first candidate to be interviewed at 5:30 p.m. will be James Emery, who is currently the superintendent of the Bellaire Public Schools where he has served since 2006. Emery will be retiring from the Bellaire Schools in June.

Board members will then interview Lee Sandy at 6:30 p.m., who is a retired superintendent who served as an interim superintendent at Onekama Consolidated Schools from 2003 to 2006.

“Since that time he has served as superintendent in Kalkaska, and as an interim in Rogers City, Fairview Vanderbilt,” said Hill.

The third candidate is Mark Parsons, who is a retired superintendent who last served with the Manton Consolidated Schools from 2007-15. He will be interviewed at 7:30 p.m.

“You have three credentialed, experienced applicants that the board will interviewing on May 20,” said Hill. “The board was very pleased with all six candidates.”

Hill said the board’s hope is the interim, part-time superintendent will begin work on July 1.

“After the interviews on May 20 there will be an open discussion on the strengths of each candidate they talk to and attempt to reach a consensus,” said Hill. “The interviews will all be open to the public and there will be an opportunity for audience participation to ask questions. The way we do that is they can write questions down and I will filter those questions for legality purposes.”