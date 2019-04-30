Onekama falls short of Glen Lake at home

ONEKAMA — Onekama baseball hosted Maple City Glen Lake for a Northwest Conference doubleheader Tuesday, losing a 3-2 nail-biter before dropping the nightcap 14-1 in a game called after four innings due to the mercy rule.

“We couldn’t hold (Glen Lake) down and they got some really sharp hits,” said Onekama head coach John Neph. “They’re a good team and they scored a lot of runs.”

Onekama trailed 3-1 heading into the fifth inning of the opener. In the bottom of the fifth, the Portagers had the bases loaded with just one out. Ben Acton scored on a passed ball but Onekama failed to muster any more points and came up just short in the end.

“That’s a fine defensive team with good pitching,” Neph said of the Lakers. “We had chances, but we needed to make one more hit. We didn’t score much against them, but I don’t know that they give up too many runs throughout the year.”

Acton finished the opener 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored and Austin Harper went 1-for-2 with a double. Wade Sedlar recorded eight strikeouts in 2 1-3 innings of relief.

“I thought Wade Sedlar pitched a tremendous night,” Neph said. “He pitched part of the first (game) and part of the second. We tried really hard, but that’s a really good team and they’ve only got one loss.”

Things got away from Onekama quickly in Game 2. By the time Acton drove in Ben Falk in the second for the Portagers’ only run of the contest, Glen Lake had already amassed seven runs.

“The guys gave an effort,” Neph said. “We have to keep getting better. That’s what our theme is moving forward: Just trying to be a better baseball team.”

The Lakers kept scoring and Onekama failed to respond before the game was ended due to the mercy rule.

Falk finished 1-for-2 with a run scored, Acton batted 1-for-2 with an RBI and Lucas Mauntler hit 1-for-2.

“We showed a lot of good, positive things with our team,” Neph said. “We’ll build on those and keep moving forward.”

The Portagers next see action Friday when they host Fife Lake Forest Area in a twin bill at 4 p.m.