Pair arrested for home invasion, larceny following fire call

MESICK — Two Cadillac residents are facing charges for home invasion and larceny following a fire call reported in Mesick on Friday.

Michigan State Police Troopers responded to a lawn fire on West 16 Road in Mesick around 4 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, the lawn fire was already extinguished by the Mesick Fire Department. The fire appeared to be from miscellaneous trash around the residence.

Neighbors from across the street reported seeing two individuals run northbound into the woods. Police said in a press release that troopers were on the scene when a call for a possible home invasion and larceny from a motor vehicle was reported a couple miles away on West 14 Road in Mesick.

The caller reported that two individuals were trying to break through her back door. The 33-year-old woman was home alone at the time and reportedly braced herself against the door to stop the suspects from entering the residence.

She reported that the two individuals turned their attention to her vehicle, where they stole her purse, check book and other items before leaving on foot.

Troopers arrived on scene and observed the suspects walking westbound on West 14 Road with the stolen items from the vehicle. Following, troopers made contact.

The suspects were identified as Chalicia Argo, 22, and Kyle Dickinson, 26, both of Cadillac. Argo had three warrants for her arrest out of Wexford County and one warrant out of Lake County.

Further investigation revealed Dickinson started the fire on West 16 Road to burn trash items at the request of the owner (who is out of town), but the fire allegedly got out of hand. Based on the evidence, troopers arrested Argo and Dickinson and lodged them at the Wexford County Jail.

The Wexford Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the case and issued felony warrants charging both Argo and Dickinson with home invasion in the second degree; and larceny under $200.

The pair was arraigned in the 84th District Court on Monday. Dickinson was given a $5,000 bond, while Argo received a $25,000 bond.

Troopers were assisted in this investigation by officers from the MSP Canine Unit, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Wexford Sheriff’s Office and Mesick Fire Department.