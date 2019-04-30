Portagers split doubleheader with Glen Lake

ONEKAMA — Onekama softball took on Maple City Glen Lake on Tuesday at home in a Northwest Conference twin bill. The Portagers bounced back from a 13-1 defeat in the opener to take a 5-1 victory in the nightcap and come away with a split.

“I’ve been saying all season long that this group of girls does what the coaches ask them to do,” said Onekama head coach Rob Johnson. “They seemed to forget that in the first game. In the second game they listened to us and they executed what we wanted them to do — with the bunts and the base hits and the base running.”

In the nightcap, Onekama trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. And finally, the Portagers’ bats heated up.

Ella Acton blasted a double to score Hope Showalter. After Sophie Wisniski was intentionally walked, Ellie Magnan hit a two-RBI double to give Onekama a 3-1 lead. Wisniski scored when Cayley Nelson grounded out and an RBI single by Kaylin Sam gave the Portagers a comfortable lead heading into the final inning, where they held on to take the win.

“In the second game, I think we played a solid softball game all the way around,” Johnson said. “I’d have to look hard for any type of hiccup that we had.

“I challenged them in between games,” he continued. “I said, ‘I know this team is better than what it just showed. I’m going to challenge you girls to go out and beat that team in the second game.’ I said, ‘You are the better team and you need to prove it to me.’ And they did.”

Magnan finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Acton hit 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Sam batted 1-for-3 with an RBI, Showalter was 1-for-2 with a double Hanna Hughes went 3-for-3.

Wisniski toed the circle for Onekama, allowing seven hits and one earned run while walking three and striking out five in six innings.

The two teams were scoreless through the first two innings of the opener. The Lakers put up five runs in the third inning and five more in the fourth. The Portagers scored a run in the bottom of the fourth when Kylie Gramza drove in Sam with a double.

That proved to be all the offense Onekama could muster, however, and Glen Lake scored three more runs before the game was called after five innings due to the mercy rule.

“There’s not a lot to take away from the first game, other than we learned that we can’t give up so quick,” Johnson said. “And the speech in the dugout in between games was about giving up — don’t ever give up.

“I don’t think you’ll ever see this team give up that quick again.”

Gramza led the Portagers by going 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Showalter batted 2-for-3, Wisniski went 1-for-2 and Ajah Fink hit 1-for-3.

Wisniski pitched in Game 1, allowing 13 hits, 13 runs, eight earned and four walks while striking out six in five innings.

“The secret to that second game was that the girls did what was asked of them,” Johnson said. “I love them to death. It’s a great, exciting group of girls to work with. They keep battling. … They’re playing good ball.”

Onekama hosts Fife Lake Forest Area at 4 p.m. on Friday.