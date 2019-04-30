Sabers 2nd, Lakers 3rd in league jamboree

BEAR LAKE — The Manistee Catholic Central golf team placed second in a West Michigan D League jamboree on Tuesday at the Bear Lake Highlands, while event host Bear Lake took third among four scoring teams.

The Sabers shot a combined 200, short of winner Pentwater’s 170. The Lakers totaled 209, Mesick shot 287 and Mason County Eastern didn’t field enough golfers to qualify for a team score.

MCC’s John Slivka again carded the day’s low score with 41, tying Pentwater’s Seth Matulis for match medalist honors. The Sabers’ Mallory Meikle had a top-10 individual finish with a 49 while teammates Alex Shriver (50) and Blake Johnson (60) rounded out the team score. MCC’s Jalen Tabaczka (60) and Brendan McComb (66) also played.

Bear Lake’s Kyle Fink paced his team with a 50 as teammates Tai Babinec (52), Jonah Hengy (53) and Jonathan Adams (54) rounded out the team score. The Lakers’ Levi Ledford (58) and Olivia Hejl (62) also played.

Sabers drop 2 to Marion

MARION — The Manistee Catholic Central softball team dropped a pair of West Michigan D League games on the road to Marion on Monday, falling 21-6 and 20-3.

“They showed great improvement from last game,” Sabers coach Karen Goodman said of her young team. “(The cold and windy) weather was really a challenge, but I’m very happy with the team.”

MCC eighth grader Kaylyn Johnson was the starting pitcher in the opener, allowing four hits and 10 walks before being relieved by Emily Miller, who allowed four hits and four walks to go with two strikeouts.

Miller and Ana Watkins led the team offensively in Game 1 with two hits apiece while Macy Taylor had a hit and a run scored and Kaya Watkins had a hit.

The Sabers used a trio of pitchers in the cold and rainy nightcap, starting with Miller, while Johnson and first-time pitcher Taylor made relief appearances.

At the plate, Ana Watkins led the charge again with a double, an RBI and a run scored while Miller and Kaya Watkins each scored a run.