Slivka named Elks May student of the month

MANISTEE — The Manistee Elks Lodge No. 250 announced that Manistee Catholic Central senior John Slivka has been named as the May Student of the Month.

Each month the education committee at the local Elks Lodge honors area students during the months of October through May. Nominees are considered based on their character, school and community service, leadership and scholastic service.

Slivka is the son of Carol and Dave Slivka, of Manistee, and in his studies at Manistee Catholic Central he has accumulated a 3.94 grade point average in his studies.

Manistee Catholic Central academic counselor Rachel Henderson said Slivka has been an outstanding student during his time in school.

“I have found joy in getting to know John the past three years as his English teacher and now as his academic counselor,” said Henderson. “He works hard and has many aspirations for the future. I see remarkable things ahead of John and can’t wait to see what he contributes back to his community and the world as a young adult after high school.”

Henderson said Slivka works hard at academics and being the best he can be in every class.

“John is an excellent student and has taken and he has taken rigorous and difficult mathematics courses here at MCC and West Shore Community College by choice to better challenge himself,” said Henderson.

Slivka also shows a strong ability to volunteer both at the school and in the community.

“Not only is John an excellent student to have and one who participates in many aspects of school life, he also is an active member of his community through his volunteer work,” said Henderson.

Slivka has volunteered at blood drives at the school, the local food pantry, Paint the Town Pink, Altar Server at the church and at the community table.

Sports have played a big role in his life where he participated in football (captain), golf (captain) and basketball. He also spent six years as a member of the Science Olympiad team and is a National Honor Society member.