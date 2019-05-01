Children’s Chorus to perform at Trinity Lutheran Church of Arcadia

ARCADIA — The Manistee Benzie Area Children’s Chorus at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, will present a concert of folk and classical music at Trinity Lutheran Church of Arcadia.

Young singers from Frankfort to Freesoil have been preparing for ten weeks to perform in harmony and from memory eleven works, including “Ching-A-Ring Chaw” by Copland, “Listen to the Wind” by Joseph Martin, “Suliram,” a lullaby of Indonesia, and the traditional “Vem Kan Segla.”

They are accompanied by Rosemary Abbett and also by The Nephews.

Tickets are at a cost for for adults, for children 6-18 and free for young children. The Chorus is supported by the Trinity Lutheran Church of Arcadia, Camp Arcadia, the Onekama Lions, the Arts and Culture Alliance, and area businesses and patrons. It operates under the auspices of the Spirit of the Woods Music Association and is directed by Joy Smith.

The parent leadership team is Terry Babcock, Jenny Bradford, Sarah May, Sarah Miller, Barb Sobkoviak and Melissa Hughey.