Flipstar Gymnastics fares well at championship

ALPENA — Flipstar Gymnastics headed to Alpena this weekend for the 2019 District/State Championship Meet. To say Flipstar had a successful weekend would be putting it mildly, as the 34 competitors earned 102 top-three medals, including 41 first-place state champion medals made up of 35 event state championships and six all-around state championships.

Flipstar brought home team trophies in three different levels. The Xcel Bronze team took first, Xcel Platinum finished second and the Xcel Gold team earned a third-place trophy.

“I couldn’t be more amazed by the success our gymnasts had at this District/State Championship,” said Flipstar Gymnastics head coach Aimee Goff. “All of our Xcel Silver and Gold and many of our Bronze competitors were first-year competitors at their current level.

“It is so exciting to watch this Flipstar Team grow and continue to be more successful each year.”

Flipstar only had one Xcel Diamond competitor in Linda Murphy, who swept all events, finishing first in the uneven bars (9.45), floor exercise (9.4), balance beam (8.9) and vault (8.7) for an all-around score of 36.45. Murphy received a special Michigan District Award for having the highest all-around scores out of all Xcel Diamond competitors throughout this season.

Marissa Quillan led the Xcel Bronze team and was the all-around champion in her age division with a score of 37.5. She took first in the vault with a score of 9.4, balance beam (9.25) and floor exercise (9.45).

Alexis Sanford’s 37 points were also good for an Xcel Bronze all-around championship. Sanford won the vault (9.5) and balance beam (9.0) while taking second in the floor exercise and third on the uneven bars.

Raylynn Swihart was the Xcel Bronze champion for her age division, posting a score of 36.3. She took first in the vault (9.3) and floor exercise (9.35) and placed third on the uneven bars.

Maylan Sanders also earned an all-around championship with a score of 36.525. Sanders was the champion in the uneven bars (9.575) and vault (9.5) and took second in the floor exercise.

Lily Dyer and Kynlee Bearden took second in the all-around for their age divisions with scores of 36.9 and 36.175, respectively. Dyer won the balance beam (9.15) and placed second on the vault and floor exercise. Bearden placed second on the balance beam and floor exercise while finishing third in the vault.

Sadie Dyer took third place in the all-around of her tough age division with a score of 37.075, placing first in the uneven bars (9.675), second in the vault and third in the balance beam. Madeyln Sterley and Ava Johnson both placed third in the all-around, with Sterley taking second on the vault and third in both the uneven bars and floor exercise. Johnson’s 9.3 in the floor exercise was good for first place, and she took second in the uneven bars and third in the vault.

Sierra Surd was the Xcel Bronze uneven bar champion for her age division with a score of 9.575. She placed third in the vault and finished fourth in the all-around. Nora Chickering took third in the vault and floor exercise en route to a fifth-place all-around medal.

Quyncee Gray took fifth in the all-around and third on the vault, Jade Emick placed sixth in the all-around, Hannah Rudzki and Annika Heemstra each brought home a seventh-place all-around medal, with Rudzki also taking medals for a second-place finish in the vault and placing third in the floor exercise.

In the Xcel Silver division, Rachel Reed was champion of the vault (9.0) and uneven bars (9.35) and took third in the all-around. Saviera Moser took fourth in the all-around, winning the vault (9.3) and placing third in the balance beam (8.9).

Nina Frick finished fourth in the all-around, winning the balance beam (9.15) and taking third in the vault and uneven bars along the way. Dakota Lemire was the uneven bar champion (9.625) and took home a fourth-place all-around medal.

Maya Malburg led Flipstar’s Xcel Gold team, posting 36.4 points to take the all-around state championship. Malburg won the vault (9.0) and balance beam (9.15) while finishing second in the uneven bars and floor exercise.

Destiny Laisure was also the all-around champion her age division, posting a score of 35.575 with a first-place finish in the vault (8.95), second-place finish on the balance beam and floor exercise and third-place finish on the uneven bars.

Miley Kessel took first in the balance beam (9.15), second in the vault and uneven bars en route to second in the all-around. Payton Haynes took third on the vault, balance beam and floor exercise and finished third in the all-around.

Olivia Wing and Carly Moffitt both took fourth-place in the all-around of their respective age divisions, with Wing taking second in the uneven bars and third in the floor exercise while Moffitt took third in the uneven bars.

Kaydence Taibl earned medals for a third-place finish in the vault and a sixth-place finish in the all-around while Laney Bottrell won an eighth-place all-around medal.

Miriam Wilson had a strong day in the Xcel Platinum division, taking first in the vault (9.4), uneven bars (9.0), balance beam (8.75) and floor exercise (9.45) en route to first in the all-around with a score of 35.875.

Alexandria Kovar (36.05) and Andrea Shoop both took second in the all-around of their respective age divisions, with Kovar taking second in the uneven bars and balance beam while placing third in the floor exercise. Shoop won second-place medals in all individual events.

Mattie Garber was the floor exercise champion (9.45) and also took second in the vault and third in the balance beam en route to a fourth-place all-around medal. Erin Reilly finished fifth in the all-around, taking first in the uneven bars (9.3) and second on the floor exercise.

“Many of our gymnasts also do other school sports, so our practice times are often less than those of gyms we are competing against,” Goff said. “It takes a lot of dedication to be a competitive gymnast while enjoying other sports and keeping up with top-notch school work.

“Most of our high school age gymnasts are National Honor Society students and earn top grades while also participating in varsity school sports, all while succeeding at competitive gymnastics,” she continued. “These girls have worked really hard and their successes show that.”