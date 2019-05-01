Governor signs bill to delay teacher evaluation changes

MANISTEE — Teachers and administrator evaluations in Michigan will remain based on 25 percent for student growth and assessment for the 2018-19 school year instead of moving to 40 percent after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate bills 122 and 202 into law on Tuesday.

The bills passed with bipartisan support and prevented the student and growth assessment portion of the evaluation from rising this year. Whitmer said she felt the legislation was the right thing to do at this time.

“As I continue to visit schools across the state, nearly every educator says the same thing: they are forced to spend more time on testing than actually teaching their students how to learn,” said Whitmer. “We know that test scores are only one piece of the puzzle and not the whole story. I’ve put forth a real solution in the budget to boost student performance, and I look forward to working with the legislature to get it done.”

Whitmer added that the anticipated increase in the teacher evaluation would have failed to take into account other factors outside of a teacher’s control such as the student’s home environment and school attendance and could have dissuaded teachers from moving to under performing districts.

Senate bills 122 and 202 that Whitmer signed put only a one-year delay on the increased weight of student assessments for teacher and administrator evaluations. Any future changes would require additional action by the legislature.

Most school administrators locally felt that the move was a good one considering the vast amount of time students lost in the classroom this past winter due to inclement weather. However, many stressed the need to continue looking at ways to improve student achievement.

Manistee Area Public Schools superintendent Ron Stoneman said he felt with all the snow days this year it might be a good idea not to raise it at this time, but also had concerns about the entire evaluation process.

“I have a little bit of mixed feelings about the overall evaluation process,” said Stoneman. “I think this re-set gives us an opportunity to look at it as a whole and not just at these percentages. I think there is a larger picture of the evaluation we need to work on and not just this percentage.”

Kaleva Norman Dickson and Bear Lake dual superintendent Marlen Cordes said he felt it was a good move for this year.

“Especially this year given the winter we have had and fewer days of education,” said Cordes. “To base 40 of the teacher evaluation on student growth with so many fewer days for education is a recipe for disaster. So I think it is fair to prolong it for another year.”

Onekama Consolidated Schools superintendent Kevin Hughes said he also felt it was a good move.

“I think it’s a good step,” said Hughes. “The biggest thing I have on it is it’s supposed to be on state data and just the way the state is working we don’t get the results back in a timely manner. To base a 25 or 40 percent on data that is not even real time is hard. We have to submit those evaluations by July 1 and a lot of times we don’t even have the data back by that time.”

Hughes said another issue small districts have is teachers are often asked to change what they teach from year-to-year.

“Here at Onekama we are so small, and they want you to take a three-year average of these scores and that is the assumption that a teacher has been teaching in the same position for three straight years,” said Hughes. “So if you have people that move from grade level to grade level there are very few teachers that have had three consecutive years teaching the same subject, so it is hard to assign them a score.”

Manistee Intermediate School District superintendent Dave Cox said he thought keeping it at 25 percent was a more reasonable number.

“I think it puts it back to a more reasonable percentage of an overall evaluation,” said Cox. “When you take into consideration all of the things (challenging student behaviors, trauma, snow days, etc.) outside of teachers and administrators control it does not make sense to have a large percent (40%) of the overall evaluation tied to student growth.”

“Take for instance the assessments that are required and how the cut scores of some of the evaluations can be moving targets. Also, a year like this with all of the snow days and how they can negatively impact student performance/achievement/growth.”

CASMAN Academy director Shelly VanVoorst said she was happy to see the move by the governor and legislature.

“Unfortunately, it is only for this year and still leaves us in a flux moving forward,” said VanVoorst. “At least we have the word in time to have an impact on this year’s evaluations. At our school we have to use local data instead of the state assessments. You need to have the three years of consecutive data, but we don’t have three years of consecutive classes tested in those areas, so for us it is still nice to have that 25 percent versus the 40 percent.”

Manistee Area Public Schools Teachers Association president Stacey Andrews-Ramsey said they were also happy with the change.

“MTA is happy with the change for this year and would like to see further changes to the teacher evaluation system that are not punitive to teacher and districts, but one that creates true progress for all stakeholders,” said Andrews-Ramsey. “Standardized tests used by the district are helpful in tailoring educational needs of our individual students, but they do not always give a good snap shot of where students true knowledge is.”