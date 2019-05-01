Legislature still struggling for compromise on snow day issue

MANISTEE — With the clock ticking away toward the end of the 2018-19 school year, many school officials around the state are wondering if the state legislature is ever going to come up with a plan to address the snow days issue from this past winter.

The discussion is focused around the days that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency from Jan. 29 through Feb. 1 when the state was hit with sub zero temperatures. School districts are looking for forgiveness of those days to avoid extending the school year, but politics are entering into the picture in the legislature.

Legislation hit a snag late Tuesday when Democrats refused to let it take effect because the Republicans who hold a majority removed a provision to ensure some hourly workers (para pros, bus drivers, lunchroom workers and others) are paid for those days when classes were canceled.

Area school officials are concerned about how long no action by the legislature would extend the school year as some county schools could be in session until June 19 this year. School officials feel that rising spring temperatures could make the learning process more difficult, interfere with family vacations and in students being able to have a summer job.

Brethren/Bear Lake dual superintendent Marlen Cordes said the heat is of particular concern in his Brethren School building.

“From what I saw there were some things changed like the compensation for hourly employees, so I don’t know if it will go through or not,” said Cordes. “We will just go a little longer with our school year if nothing happens in Lansing. Let’s just hope our spring doesn’t get too warm as for KND we go until June 19. If it is hot, those buildings don’t get a chance to cool down over night and you can’t exactly leave the windows open.”

CASMAN director Shelly VanVoorst said whatever happens in the legislature they will be in good shape and plan to end the school year on May 30. What assisted them was having some Flex Fridays that they will change to regular school days.

“For me that doesn’t really bother us as we had ours figured out,” said VanVoorst. “We had built in the extra days with Flex Fridays, so we are sitting OK. I know some of the other schools were really hoping to get those days, and I am worried about those ones that will have to go to the end of June. Heat is an issue, but just burnout of the students being in school for so long is also a concern as is summer jobs and vacations.”

Manistee Area Public Schools superintendent Ron Stoneman said whatever way the legislature goes could impact some of the districts.

“They are hung up on the hourly wage for employees and in speaking with area superintendents I think it is an issue for us,” said Stoneman. “We would have to make up three days if nothing changes.”

Onekama Consolidated School superintendent Kevin Hughes said they have been expressing their opinions and concerns to Sen. Curt VanderWall and Rep. Jack O’Malley.

“I am very disappointed as we have been calling out local legislators and they have been communicating with us and they have been having good dialogue with us about the challenges we are facing with it, but when they get back in Lansing they just can’t seem to get any traction with it,” said Hughes. “If nothing changes we are scheduled to go through June 19.”

Hughes said the way he looks at it is if they get forgiveness for the days they were off they could conceivably be done on June 14. However, for now he and the rest of the school districts around the state will continue to play a waiting game to see what the legislature does with the issue.