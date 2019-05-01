Looking Back

40 YEARS AGO

Four wheelers against dune restrictions

Several owners of four-wheel drive vehicles appealed to the City Council last night to “give us some area out there” on which to operate their vehicles. The appeal came after a discussion regarding possible restriction of such vehicles in the sand dunes area north of Fifth Avenue Beach. The matter was tabled.

Manistee Week on Interlochen Radio

An Interlochen Public Radio station has announced that May 7-11 has been declared “Manistee Week” at the station. Public affairs director Julie Brott of WIAA-FM has interviewed several people in the Manistee area concerning several facets of life in the community from agriculture to industry.

60 YEARS AGO

Brian wins

About 30 4-H Club members were cited at the recent Achievement Day program for outstanding 4-H project work in 1958, according to Ben Porter, county extension agent in 4-H. They will receive gold and silver filled pins as recognition for excellence in various phases of 4-H work. Annette Brian of Brethren received the 4-H Showmanship trophy for winning the cattle showmanship event at the Manistee County Fair last September. She will get to keep the trophy for one year.

80 YEARS AGO

To pick new mayor

A new mayor who will serve Manistee for the coming year will be selected tonight at the regular meeting of the city commission when that governing body holds its organization session. The new executive will replace John H. Voights, who was defeated for re-election as commissioner from the Second District in the April election.

Fire report

A total of 108 fire alarms were answered by local firemen during the year ending on March 1, 1939, according to the fiscal report released today by Fire Chief William Hanson. The report, covering the 12 months gave $4,651.07 as the amount of fire loss on burned property, $146,000 as the value of the property, and $74,000 as the amount of insurance covering the destroyed property.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum