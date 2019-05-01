Oliver Art Center Collage Project searching for artists

FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center in Frankfort is looking for artists of all mediums to participate in an inaugural event they are calling “Small Works, Big Impact.”

Consisting of six-by-six donated canvases, Oliver Art Center’s Collage Project seeks to raise awareness of the visual arts by reaching out to the local community and encouraging participation from artists of all ages and abilities.

OAC will provide each artist with up to two canvases and the artist provides the creation. The canvas is then donated back to OAC. The art center will then hang the canvases on display from June 15 to Aug. 16.

The art center is aiming to hang 200 canvases together to create a large college for this year’s project.

Each canvas will be sold for $35 and the proceeds benefit Oliver Art Center. Artists may use any medium they wish as long as it does not extend past the six-by-six dimension, is appropriate for display at a professional, public gallery and is turned back in to the art center by June 8.

Artists are encouraged to stop by OAC and pick up a canvas or two along with project guidelines.

“Artists may do several pieces if they wish – simply turn in the completed canvas and sign up for more. We have currently given out more than a quarter of our goal number and we have had a very positive response to the fundraiser project,” said Jane Muer, OAC board president and project coordinator.