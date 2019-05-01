Onekama track and field competes in conference tri-meet at Benzie Central

BENZONIA — Onekama track and field competed in a Northwest Conference meet at Benzie Central on Wednesday. The Onekama boys took third with 30.5 points — 54.5 points behind the first-place Huskies’ 85 — while Maple City Glen Lake placed second. The schools finished in the same order on the girls side, with Benzie Central putting up 106 points, the Lakers scoring 54 and Onekama’s skeleton crew girls squad putting up 7.

Onekama’s Jarret Buckner won the 3,200 with a time of 11 minutes, 58.41 seconds. Zach Belinsky won the discus with a throw of 111 feet, 3 inches and the shot put with a 45-foot heave. Ben Falk finished fifth in the shot put with a 35-5 toss and 10th in the discus, posting a throw of 80-7.

Aaron Powers placed second in the 400 with a time of 56.69 and fourth in the 200 with a 24.47, while Robert McLouth and Alec Tabaczka finished eighth and ninth in the 400, respectively. Taylor Bennett’s leap of 5-10 was good for second in the high jump, while Trevor Eisenlohr cleared 10 feet to take second in the pole vault and Tabaczka’s vault of 7-6 left him in eighth. Blake Soper went 18-3.75 in the long jump to take second and his time of 12.25 in the 100 left him in fourth place.

Hunter Bentley finished third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.40. In the 4×400 relay, the team of Buckner, Luca Leffew, Riccardo Girlanda and Sam Corey’s 9:52.16 put them in third place. Bently also ran a 47.95 in the 300-meter hurdles to take third place. Corey finished sixth in the 800 with a time of 2:26.87 while Leffew’s PR-time of 2:38.45 left him in 10th.

Though the girls only managed seven points, the Portagers had solid individual performances.

Mariah McLouth finished second in the 110-meter hurdles with a PR-time of 20.68 and fifth in the 100 with a 14.08. Cosima Holler ran a PR-time of 14.15 in the 100 to take sixth place.

In the shot put, Maggie Domres 29-4.75 heave was good for a PR and second place while Lillian Mauntler took seventh with a 24-0.25 throw. Lillian Mauntler finished fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:54.21 and ninth in the 1,600-meter run with a 6:29.29. Sylvia Mauntler ran a 3:05.25 in the 800 to take seventh place.

In the relays, the team of Mariah McLouth, Heloise Delouse, Holler and Domres took third in the 4×200, finishing the relay in 2:03.00.

The Portagers next see action Friday at noon in the Ken Bell Invitational at Traverse City Central.